Faith Family Church announces in-person Sunday services in Emerald

After over a year conducting our services on Zoom, the Faith Family UMC is cordially announcing the resumption of Sunday Services at our newly refurbished Church Building in Emerald, Wisconsin, site of the former Emerald United Methodist Church.

Over the past year we have completely updated and refurbished everything from the electrical and plumbing in the kitchen, handicapped bathrooms, a new look to the front of the church, new carpeting, and a new lighted stained-glass backdrop for the altar. The building is fully handicapped accessible.

Services will start at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 23rd. With the relaxation of social distancing rules, there will be no masking or distancing requirements for those who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Out of security for our more vulnerable members, we will be asking that everyone show proof of vaccination at the door. Temperatures will be taken and there will be hand sanitizer provided for all.

We are especially inviting those from the former Emerald UMC to join us in worship along with anyone else from the Emerald area who is looking for a small, family-centered Church interested in outreach and fellowship with all.

We are planning to have a formal rededication of the Faith Family Church in late June.