Colfax Scholastic Trap Team competes at EC Invite

Trading their hilltop home range for Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club’s mostly flat field, the Colfax Scholastic Trap Team competed in the Eau Claire Invitational Scholastic Trap Shoot on May 8.

Put on by the Hudson Raider Shooting Club, the invitational also served as the conference shoot of the western Wisconsin purple division, of which Colfax belongs. Colfax is by far the smallest team in the conference, according to head coach Jim Nosker.

This year Colfax is fielding a mixed squad of five athletes. Rival Elk Mound has 20 athletes, the Boyceville team has 30 and Menomonie boasts 70 members. Nosker said the remaining two conference teams are arger than Elk Mound’s and smaller than Menomonie’s.

Most of the scholastic trap teams Colfax faces are fielded by school based clubs. The Colfax team however is organized by the Colfax Sportsmen’s Club, which also operates the Colfax/Dunn County Shooting Sports Complex on behalf of the county.

With that large of a disparity in size, there’s no question that the other teams field squads that can post a higher tally than Colfax. Colfax single squad is composed of rookies Alex Johnson, Beaumont Zelm, Jeremiah Davis; intermediate Patrick Hafemann; and varsity Nokomis Nosker.

Colfax’ team practices 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoons at the shooting sports complex. The team’s next competition is the Wisconsin State Trap Shoot, June 24-26 at Nekoosa.