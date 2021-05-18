16 honor students to lead Glenwood City High School’s Class of 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City High School class of 2021 will graduate Saturday morning, May 22 with 16 honor students.

Co-valedictorians Delanie Fayerweather and Yasmin Mendez and salutatorian Annika Bauman are featured in Tribune Press Reporter’s Special 2021 Graduation section that is part of this week’s edition. Following below are the 13 other honor students.

Alexis Wannemacher

Alexis is the daughter of Mike and Jennifer Wannemacher.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My favorite class was Human Anatomy. I really enjoyed learning about the human body and how it works; this is one of the classes that has led me to pursue a career in the medical field. Another favorite class of mine was Companion Animal Care. In this class, I enjoyed taking care of the many animals in the shop. My other favorite class was Animal Science; learning about the different types of animals was a real educational experience; in this class we also got to learn about food production from animals.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? My most memorable event that happened when I was in high school was going to state track. My freshman year I got to be an alternate runner for the 4x800m relay. My sophomore year I qualified for the 4x400m relay and 3oom low hurdles. This was one of the happiest times in my sports career.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? FFA- (9th-12th grade); DECA- (10th grade); Track- (9th-12th grade); Basketball- (9th & 10th grade). My favorite out of all of these was track because I was very successful in this sport my sophomore year.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? My plans for this summer are to continue running track through June while working at the Glenwood City Veterinary Clinic. After track is done, I hope to find an apartment in Eau Claire and start a job working as a CNA in a hospital.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I plan to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire and earn a degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Gabrielle Moede

Gabrielle is the daughter of Aaron & Lisa Moede.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? Physics because Mr. Ketola makes it an enjoyable and an understandable class to learn about.Criminal minds because there are so many fascinating things to learn about and the labs are hands on and fun. Painting and printmaking because I could be as creative as I choose, create my own piece that is original, and I had a piece of art chosen to be displayed in the State Capitol at Madison.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? My most Memorable events are going to state for track and cross country. I love the feeling of accomplishment and the fact that as a team and individually, we had met our top goal.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Cross Country-4 years ; Track and Field-3 years; FFA-3 years; 4-H-3 years; NHS-2 years. My favorite was Cross Country because I felt like as a team we bonded more as a family and we all truly loved the sport and had a great passion for it. We all worked together to achieve great things that will always be remembered in Glenwood City cross country history.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? I plan to continue to work at Schuggy’s American Grill and Taphouse. I also plan to spend a lot of time with friends and maybe go on a few road trips.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I will be attending North Dakota State University and majoring in Architecture.

Jalissa Hager

Jalissa is the daughter of John and Jessica Hager

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? College Prep – Mrs. Finley always gives off an energy during class that makes it enjoyable and relatable. She also has given much needed information about becoming an adult during this class, such as resumes, that I can use in the future. Physics – Mr. Ketola provides the utmost energy and passion into his learning that makes it interesting. He always makes conversation with us students, and during this class makes learning equations more enjoyable. Biology – Mrs. Ohman always supported me and helped me when needed. She would come up with creative ways to remember things and always made sure we felt prepared for the tests. Her passion for this topic was noticeable through her teaching, which made this class very enjoyable.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? My most memorable event would have to be our class winning homecoming our Junior and Senior years. It showed me how much we could motivate each other and work together. Although many of us are not similar and we each have our differences, in these moments we worked together and got to experience it together.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Cheerleading (2017-2020); History Club (2019-2021); Choir (2017-2020); Track (2017-2020)

My favorite activity within high school would have to be cheerleading. This sport allowed me to connect with girls and people that I otherwise would have potentially never talked to. It created great bonds and many endless memories that I will be able to carry with me for the rest of my life. Even still to this day, I am friends with all those who I had the opportunity to cheer with.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? I plan to work this summer and hangout with my friends as much as possible before college and going our separate ways.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I plan on going to Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) to get my Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education.

Jacob Forrest

Jacob is the son of Kathy Forrest and Bruce Forrest

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? Graphic Design-because I got to work with my friends to create many funny and unique projects. Marketing- because I was able to make numerous marketing videos and embarrass myself trying to remember what I was even trying to sell. Criminal Minds- because I was able to be a part of a mock trial and be immersed in the workings of a court.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? The high school band trip to Disney World was the most memorable event that happened to me during High School. Spending almost a week with my friends in Florida was not only fun but, at points, annoying.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Art Club 2018-2021, History Club 2020-2021, NHS 2020-2021, Marching Band 2017-2020, Band 2017-2021. Art Club was definitely my favorite high school activity. Being an officer and taking trips to the Twin Cities to see different art exhibits were the best parts.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? This summer I will be working for Hilltopper Hangtime.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? Next year I will be attending the University of Minnesota Duluth. Currently I am looking to major in an area of Business.

Myah Eliason

Myah is the daughter of Mark and Heidi Eliason.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My first favorite class was Intro to Ag because it was a small class and we got to do a lot of hands on learning. My second favorite class was crafts because I enjoy art and we had the ability to make a wide range of projects. My third favorite class was criminal minds because we have to do a mock crime scene and trial.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? My grade won homecoming our junior and senior year. It was memorable because we beat the seniors when we were juniors and that does not happen often.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? I was in cross country, basketball, and track my freshman and sophomore year. I was in honors choir my sophomore and junior year. I was also an FFA officer my junior and senior year. Going to FFA National Convention my junior year was the most memorable because I got to go to Indianapolis and meet kids from across the country.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? I plan on going on a mission trip and going camping with my family. Over the summer, I will be working at Hilltopper Hangtime.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I plan on attending UW River Falls and getting my degree in conservation and environmental planning.

Hailey Schmidt

Hailey is the daughter of Steve and Jolene Schmidt

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My top three favorite classes were Drawing and Design, Graphic Design, and Horticulture. I loved drawing and design because I got to draw the things I liked and they surprising turned out very well. I enjoyed graphic design because I loved working on adobe, editing images, and creating works of art. Horticulture was my favorite class because of the people that were in the class with me; we joked around, and had a lot of fun together.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Brandyn started writing poems about each of us in our homeroom, and I have mine saved on my phone because it is very special to me. My homeroom was the best, and I enjoyed every moment that happened during that class period.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? I was in volleyball through junior year. I was in softball through my senior year. I was also part of the national honor society for my senior year. I was in many band and choir concerts.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? After graduation, I plan to work more hours at my job, so I can save my money to afford the schooling I want.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I plan to wait until I find the right college for me. I am interested in being a vet tech, or being part of music production.

Tabitha Nadeau

Tabitha is the daughter of Mark and Barbara Nadeau.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My first favorite class was Graphic Design. I really enjoyed the ability to be creative on the computer. My second favorite class was commercial arts. Again, I enjoyed the creativity the class allowed me to show, on the computer and with hands on projects. Lastly, my third favorite class was AP English Language and Composition. I enjoyed the discussions and debates we had in class, while also being challenged at a higher level.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? The most memorable event that happened was being able to perform the Addams family Musical.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? 2019-2020 Miss Glenwood City Princess and Miss Congeniality, High School Musical, The Addams Family Musical, Art Club (Junior Year and Vice President Senior Year), Marching Band (6th-12th Grade), Honors Band(9th-11th), Cross Country(6th, 7th, 8th,and 10th Grade), Cheerleading (9th and 10th Grade), State Solo Ensemble (9th-11th)

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? This summer I plan on competing at dance competitions and spending time with my family.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin- Stout to major in Graphic Design.

Isabel Draxler

Isabel is the daughter of Chuck and Lara Draxler, and Laura and Harry Odone.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My favorite classes are Physics, Calculus, and Band. I enjoy the challenge of working through math problems and sight-reading new music.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? The most memorable event for me was celebrating in the gym after it was announced that our grade won homecoming as juniors. Since it is common for seniors to win homecoming, our class was excited to have won.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Track and field- sophomore year; Yearbook club- junior and senior year; NHS- sophomore, junior and senior year; Played in Pep Band all four years. Playing saxophone in the band was my favorite because I was able to have fun with friends while playing loud fun music.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? During this summer, I plan on working at Nilssen’s for a while longer and then possibly visiting my mom in Spain. I hope to travel and spend time with friends before college.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I am unsure if and when I will be attending college, but when I do I hope to major in physics. I am very interested in math and science so I hope to continue to do this in the future.

Madelyn Oehlke

Madelyn is the daughter of Matt and Bridget Oehlke.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My three favorite classes throughout high school were my TAP classes, Band, and Chemistry. I enjoyed these classes because I love helping students learn, making music with people, and mixing math and science together.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? The most memorable event that happened in high school for me was winning the conference championship in volleyball for the first time in school history. It was memorable because I got to accomplish something no one else has at Glenwood City with my best friends and sister on my team.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Class Officer- 2 years; National Honors Society- 3 years; Student Council- 2 years; Honors Band- 5 years; Honors Choir- 1 year; State Solo & Ensemble for Band and Choir- 4 years; All School Musicals- 2 years; Volleyball- 4 years; Basketball- 4 years; Softball- 4 years. My favorite activity that I was involved in throughout high school was all of the sports. I learned to build bonds with people and work with others towards a common goal. There is nothing better than when everything comes together and you meet the goal you have been working for.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? After graduation, I plan to continue working at Kwik Trip and Fireworks City throughout the summer. I will keep my job at Kwik Trip into the fall semester.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I plan to attend UW Eau Claire to major in Elementary Education.

Gavin Janson

Gavin is the son of Paul and Amber Janson.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My favorite classes in high school were physics, accounting, and marketing. All these classes were both fun and challenging at the same time and taught me a lot.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? My most memorable moment from high school was winning the homecoming game this year; it is something that I will always remember.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? I participated in football and basketball for four years each and baseball for three years. My favorite is baseball because it is my favorite sport and the most fun to play with my friends.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? I plan to work this summer at Green Kleen Products Inc. here in town until I move for college.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I plan on attending college at either UW-Eau Claire or UW-River Falls next year, and studying computer science.

Jacob Siegel

Jacob is the son of Samuel and Courtney Taves.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? My top three favorite classes in high school were Chemistry, General Sciences, and Human Anatomy. I have always had a passion for the sciences and hope to pursue a career in the medical sciences one day.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Every year, our school would put on a Homecoming event for football. We would have dance competitions, video competitions, and games we would compete at during lunch. I would say that it was amazing to beat the seniors while we were in 11th grade, and win homecoming again when we were in 12th grade.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? In 9th and 10th grade I played JV-Golf. In both 11th and 12th grade, I took part in History Club, and in 11th grade I took part in Art Club. I would have to say that golf was my favorite because I could get out of school and go spend time outside. I also met many new friends while playing golf.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? I plan to continue working at the Deerfield in New Richmond as a Resident Assistant. I also will be doing landscaping work this summer. I plan on going to Duluth in August, and playing basketball with my friends.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? I am planning to attend WITC in New Richmond in the fall. I will be majoring in Nursing.

Henry Wallin

Henry is the son of Sue and Darwin Nueske.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes? Tech classes, art classes, choir, landscaping. Teachers make classes great, plus being outside for landscaping.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Being Lurch in the musical. Walking with the huge shoes that made me even taller.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Cross country, Choir, musicals, Skills USA. Fun with other students and the teachers or coaches

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? Working as much as I can.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? Going to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire for Auto Body/Collision, maybe welding or landscaping later.

Logan Bazille

Logan is the son of Dedric and Lisa Bazille.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they your favorite classes?

My favorite class in high school was Human Anatomy with Mrs. Ohman. The class was both rigorous and challenging, but also very rewarding for all of the hard work and dedication required to excel. I was constantly surrounded by some of the most brilliant minds from my class and the class above me. We were always in competition with one another to get the best scores and motivated us to keep our grades up throughout the year.

My second favorite class was Graphic Design with Mrs. Hentz. In Graphic Design, I was able to learn how to use Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator to discover a new interest for creative expression. I quickly learned how fun it is to use these programs to bring unrealistic ideas to life.

My third favorite class was TAPping for Mr. Letter’s Spanish I Class. I liked the immersive environment of teaching students and seeing the classroom from a teacher’s perspective. I got to see what goes into teaching a lesson and how the curriculum is prepared day by day.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? The most memorable event that happened while I was in high school was the last time we played in Pep Band for a friday night home game. We had all of the high school band kids and all of the middle school band kids up on the stage playing at the same time. The amount of energy both from the band and from the audience was like being at a rock concert in the 80s. The bleachers were jam-packed and the band played with such intensity that I could feel the ground shaking below me.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Guitar Lessons: Grades 9-11; High School Band: Grades 9-12; High School Marching Band: Grades 9-12; History Club: Grade 12; Class Officer – Secretary: Grade 12; National Honor Society: Grade 12. My favorite activity in high school was taking guitar lessons. Playing the guitar is a skill that I’ve been able to grow and exercise consistently for the better part of a decade now. I started playing on my own when I was ten, but quickly realized that I needed guidance to lead me to the type of music I wanted to play. I took up guitar lessons and immediately discovered the hobby I so passionately enjoy today.

What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Do you have a summer job planned? This summer, I will be working at a temporary position at McMillan Electric Company.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, if so, where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your current interests? In the fall of 2021, I will be attending Milwaukee School of Engineering with a major in Actuarial Science with a minor in business management.