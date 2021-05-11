St. Croix County Fairbooks available now

Whether you bake, sew, build, grow or train, entering an exhibit at a county fair is an exciting process and open to all. The St. Croix County Fair offers 17 different open class departments for entries including classes ranging from Antiques and Cats to Rabbits and Woodworking. This year’s St. Croix County Fair will be held July 14-18, in Glenwood City. Entry day for all non-animal exhibits is Wednesday, July 14 with judging beginning at noon and lasting until 7:30 p.m. To enter your favorite exhibit in the St. Croix County Fair’s Open Class competition, visit our website at www.stcroixcofair.com and click on the Quick Links “Open Class Fair Book” the entry form will be the first link at the top of the page, or a paper entry can be found on page 113 of the St. Croix County Fair Book. Online St. Croix County Fair entry opened on April 1, 2021 and close at midnight May 31, 2021, no exceptions. We will be using the same fair book that was released for the 2019-2020 St. Croix County Fair.

As in previous years, Dunn, Polk, and Pierce residents are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2021 St. Croix County Fair. If any resident from our neighboring counties have questions, please feel free to contact the St. Croix County Fair at stcroixcofair@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair and private message us.

The following county businesses are assisting the St. Croix County Fair as a fair book pickup location, please note we are using the same fair book (purple) from 2019-20 due to the cancellation of the 2020 St. Croix County Fair:

• New Richmond: Farm & Home

• Hudson: Government Center

• Baldwin: Extension Office / Ag. Center

• Glenwood City: Tribune Press Reporter

All local libraries should have books available to pick-up and will keep a few books as reference materials.

For additional Fair related information, visit the St. Croix County Fair web site at www.stcroixcofair.com, https://www.facebook.com/stcroixfair or email us at stcroixcofair@gmail.com. Come to the Fair with your exhibit and put yourself in the center of the fun. Our theme for the 2021 St. Croix County Fair is “Moovin’ & Groovin’”. We hope to see you there!