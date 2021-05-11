Mexican citizen sentenced to 21 months for illegally reentering us & failing to register as sex offender

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Jose David Saldana-Ramirez, 38, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced on May 4, 2021 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 21 months in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States and failing to register as a sex offender. Saldana-Ramirez pleaded guilty to these charges on February 4, 2021.

On July 20, 2020, Saldana-Ramirez was stopped for a traffic violation in Columbia County, Wisconsin. Law enforcement officers later learned that he had been convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2008 in Texas, and thus, was required to register as a sex offender. He failed to do so upon his illegal reentry into the United States.

The charges against Saldana-Ramirez were the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger.