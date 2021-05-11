Elk Mound Village Board approves new ATV routes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Cara L. Dempski

ELK MOUND – Those who ride all-terrain vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles for recreation will have a pair of new routes in the Village of Elk Mound thanks to a vote approving options for travel from Fir Street via Taylor Street to the Elk Mound Travel Stop gas station, and a route from Railroad Street to Holly Avenue, north on Holly to University Street, and East to 970th St.

The Board voted to approve the Fir Street and University Street routes after a Citizens Forum during which Robert Dempski, a homeowner on University Street, spoke against having a route down the street, citing how enjoyable it is to live in a quiet neighborhood, and safety concerns for children in the neighborhood. He also indicated he was aware the Board would most likely approve a route using University Street.

During the May 3 meeting, the Board also acted on a petition to rezone land owned by Settlers Ridge, LLC from agricultural to residential or business use. The action included a contingency that the Tax Increment District created for the development be approved by the Joint Review Board during its May 17 meeting.

Cheryl Claflin of CBS Squared, an engineering group retained by the Village for assistance with development plans reported on updates to stormwater concerns stemming from the school district referendum project. Claflin indicated updates looked like storm flow drainage was less likely to inundate the system for residents downstream.

The agenda moved on to discussion and action on the rental and/or use of the village park and community center for 2021. The Board approved rental and use of those facilities.

An operator application for Curtis Lubben of the Elk Mound Travel Stop received approval, before trustees moved on to hearing from public works director Mark Levra about the Consumer Confidence Report. Levra said the report shows nothing concerning for village utilities or services.

Police Chief Chad Weinberger next went over the village Emergency Operations Plan. He expressed a desire to work in partnership with the School District in the event an emergency impacts both the Village and District such as the tornado in September 2019. Weinberger said he coordinated with School District officials, who offered to open the high school so families impacted by the storm could have shelter overnight, a hot meal, and access to showers.

The Board unanimously approved sending Weinberger to instructor training at Chippewa Valley Technical College for certification as a Wisconsin Department of Justice Defense and Arrest Tactics instructor. He said it would be good to have someone on staff qualified to train in defense and arrest tactics.

That concluded the business before the Board for the evening. The Village Board is scheduled to meet again May 17 at 6 p.m.