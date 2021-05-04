Pritchard, Levra named D-SC Scholar Athletes at Elk Mound

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Elk Mound High School Athletic Department is proud to announce the selection of Kennedy Pritchard and Ethan Levra as this year’s Dunn-St Croix Conference Scholar Athletes. Each member school district within the Dunn-St Croix Conference is invited to nominate one boy and one girl for scholar athlete honors. Criteria for selection include grade point, number of varsity letters earned during the high school career, individual awards, and participation in lead-up competition to the State Tournament.

These student-athletes will receive recognition at the conference level and will be honored as Elk Mound’s Dunn-St Croix Conference Scholar Athletes. Due to Covid, we are unable to hold our annual Dunn-St Croix Conference Scholar-Athlete banquet but would like to recognize the hard work these student-athletes have completed in the classroom as well as in athletics. This program was begun by the athletic directors of the Dunn-St Croix Conference in order to honor athletes in each school for their academic as well as their athletic success.