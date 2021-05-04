Pierce County Fair Open Class Entries Wanted

The Pierce County Fair is planning and preparing for the “four best days of summer”. The 2021 Pierce County Fair is August 12th – 15th. “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is this year’s theme. We are closely monitoring the health situation daily and based on current improving conditions, we are hopeful to bring back the fun in 2021.

Now more than ever, we need to come together and be #FairStrong. Although the Fair is months away, exhibitors have already been preparing for the excitement of the Fair. New exhibitors in the Open Class Division are welcome and encouraged to exhibit. If you have never exhibited, give it a try. Show off your talents for the entire county to see. Residents from Pierce, St. Croix, Dunn and Pepin Counties are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2021 Pierce County Fair. Encourage someone you know that has a hidden talent to try a new experience at the Fair.

There are 16 different open class departments with classes ranging from Little Dairyman to Charolais bull calves, Little Shepherd to Pekin ducks, alfalfa to flowers, oil painting to crafts, photography to cakes, breads to quilts and don’t forget the homemade wines and homebrew beer. Check out the dairy, beef, sheep, goat, poultry, rabbit, plant & soil, flowers/plants, natural sciences, cultural arts, photography, food, clothing, knitting & crocheting or home furnishing departments found on pages 100-124 in the Fairbook.

To enter your favorite exhibit in the Pierce County’s Open Class competition, fill out the entry blank found in the Pierce County Fair book on page 13 and submit your entry by 4:30 p.m. to the Fair Office in the Seyforth Building on the fairgrounds in Ellsworth or postmarked by the June 21st deadline. We are using the 2019-2020 Fairbook for 2021 as a cost saving measure.

Fair books can be found at many area businesses.

If you have any questions on how to exhibit at the Pierce County Fair, contact the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or Fair Manager, Ann Webb at awebb@co.pierce.wi.us.

For the most current Fair related information, visit our website at https://www.co.pierce.wi.us.departments/fair/index.php, follow “Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)” on Facebook or piercecountyfairwi on Instagram. See you August 12-15th at the Pierce County Fair where we will be celebrating “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H”.