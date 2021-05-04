Elk Mound boys and girls win Boyceville Quad, Colfax boys second, girls fourth

by Marlys Kruger

Sport Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — In the first track and field meet of the 2021 season, Elk Mound, Colfax, Spring Valley, and Boyceville competed in the Dunn-St. Croix Quad held in Boyceville Thursday, April 29.

Elk Mound dominated in the girls’ and boys’ divisions, with the girls scoring 119 points, followed by Colfax with 70.5, Spring Valley 47, and Boyceville 16.5. The Mounder boys finished with 90 points, Spring Valley had 53, Boyceville 52, and Colfax 46. The top five places in each event were counted for team points.

Elk Mound Boys

Earning first place for the Mounder boys were Cason Pederson in the 800m run (2:16.99), Ian Hazen in the 1600m run (5:23.10), Aiden Schiferl in the 3200m run (11:43.94), Alex Johnson in the 110m hurdles (18.74), Jack Gabert in the 300m hurdles (51.80), the 4×100 relay team with Spencer Wolf, Logan Schultz, Ethan Levra, and Braden Pederson (49.03), the 4×800 relay consisting of Trae Schaefer, Schiferl, Hazen and Carter Sundeen (9:34.32), Korbin Verdon in the high jump (6-01), Gage Schuetz in the pole vault (6-06) and Johnson in the triple jump (36-11.75),

B. Pederson was second in the 100m dash, along with Levra in the 400m dash, Tobey Westcott in the 110m hurdles, the 4×100 relay with AJ Miller, Jackson Gehweiler, Levra, and B. Pederson, the 4×200 relay consisting of Verdon, Will King, Johnson, and Antonio Meyer, the 4×400 relay with C. Pederson, Evan Lauer, Jesse Moyer, and Shawn Pinder. Other seconds went to Westcott in the pole vault and Gehweiler in the triple jump,

Earning third place points were Sundeen in the 800m run, Gehweiler in the 300m hurdles, the 4×200 relay with Cooper Reese, Braedon Thatcher, Carson Streifel and Bradon Wadell, Meyer in the high jump and Cooper in the triple jump.

Elk Mound Girls

Taking first place honors for the girls were Kennedy Pritchard in the 100m dash (14.35), Lydia Levra in the 200m dash (29.82), Jillian Schlewitz in the 300m hurdles (1:02.08), the 4×100 relay with Pritchard, Olivia Schreiber, Levra, and Aleya Hadenfeldt (56.23), the 4×800 relay with Madison Lehman, Kyra Hadenfeldt, Kayden Nielson, and Marley King (12:37.07), and Schreiber in the triple jump (28-09).

Second places went to Pritchard in the 200m dash, King in the 3200m run, the 4×400 relay with Addison Young, Carly Mohr, Schlewitz, and Mercede Rothbauer, Kate Mohr in the high jump, Schreiber in the long jump, C. Mohr in the triple jump and Grace Roder in the shot put.

Taking third place were Hadenfeldt in the 100 and 200m dashes, Lehman in the 400m dash, Rothbauer in the 800m run, the 4×100 relay with Mavis Kelsey, Gracie Price, Caroline Gabert, and Mohr and King in the high jump.

Colfax Girls

Molly Heidorn carried over her success from the cross country season by winning three distance races. Heidorn took the 800m run (2:36.41), the 1600m run, (5:48.52) and the 3200m run (12:22.28). In addition, Shane Kennedy was top in the shot put (29-02.50) while Jeanette Hydukovich won the discus throw (79-10).

Right behind Heidorn for second place was Jasmine Best in the 800m and 1600m races, while Hydukovich was third in the shot put and Tyler Noll was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

Colfax Boys

The Viking boys were led by speedster Max Knudson who won the 100m dash (12:15) and the 200m dash (24.99). Nathan Hydukovich took first in the 400m dash (54:17) as did Thomas Drees in the shot put 42-09.

Earning second place were Knudson in the long jump, Jadent Bucholz in both the 800 and 1600m runs, Ashton Yarrington in the 3200m run, the 4×800 relay team with Buchholz, Mark Sonnentag, Yarrington, and Heidorn, and Nick Jensen in the shot put and discus.

Thirds were taken by Alex Swanson in the discus and shot put, Ryan Albricht in the 400m dash and Hydukovich in the 200m dash, while Yarrington was fourth in the 1600m run, and Sonnentag was fourth in the 3200m run. Fifth-place points were earned by Sonnentag in the 3200m run, William Ottinger in the shot put, and Drees in the discus.

Colfax will host a D-SC quad that includes Elk Mound, Boyceville and Mondovi this Thursday, May 6.