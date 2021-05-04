Colfax/Elk Mound linksters showing improvement

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Colfax/Elk Mound boys’ golf team has shown solid improvement in just its second week of competition.

Team members have been able to shave several strokes off their scores which means better team scores and finishes.

Last Monday, April 26 at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi, Colfax/Elk Mound posted its best team score of the early season, a combined 210, to capture third place in the five-team Dunn-St. Croix meet just two strokes out of second.

Then three days later on Durand’s Rolling Greens Golf Course, Colfax/Elk Mound finished in a third-place tie with Glenwood City at another D-SC competition despite shooting a 223 in the April 29 meet.

C/EM will host a pair of meets at Whitetail over the next week. They welcomed the other four D-SC squads this past Monday, May 3 and will do so again next Monday, May 10. In between, Colfax/Elk Mound will travel to Spring Valley this Thursday for another conference competition.

Mondovi

Colfax/Elk Mound finished with a team score of 210 at Mondovi’s Valley Golf Course April 26 just two strokes in behind runner-up Glenwood City.

Elk Mound freshman Jace Acker led the varsity team with a 9-hole score of 46, the only C/EM to finish below 50. Fellow Elk Mound freshman Matt Hanson signed out with a 52 while two more freshman, Zane Brice of Elk Mound and Christian Ebert of Colfax, each carded 56s to account for the team’s score. Colfax junior Luke Blanchard rounded out the varsity scores with a 58.

Durand won the meet with a 171 as Charlie Bauer won medalist honors (top score) for a second straight meet after shooting a 409. He was followed closely by fellow Panthers Dawson Kurth (41), Simon Bauer (44), and Caden Berger (46). Glenwood City came in second with a 208 followed by C/EM’s 210 and Mondovi was fourth with a 213. Spring Valley/Elmwood had an incomplete team score as having fielded just three golfers.

Colfax/Elk Mound’s junior varsity squad finished second behind Durand. The two schools were the only ones to have a full complement of golfers. Elk Mound sophomore Chance Peters and freshman Riley Krall led the team with low scores of 51. Colfax junior Tristan Lenz carded a 56 while Ethan Oas, another of the many Elk Mound freshman on the team, hit for a 64, and Colfax freshman Lauren Horchem shot a 77.

Durand

Although its wasn’t its best score of the year, Colfax/Elk Mound was still able to garner its second straight third-place finish of the week in a Dunn-St. Croix meet held in Durand at Rolling Greens.

The locals finished in a tie with Glenwood City after both tallied scores of 223. Durand, led by medalist Dawson Kurth (40), easily won for the third straight meet, shooting a 180 on its home course. Mondovi had its best finish of the young season, shooting a 215 to finish in second. Spring Valley/Elmwood did not score.

Zane Brice led the Colfax/Elk Mound team in Durand, finishing with a 51. Riley Krall was second on the team with a 55, followed by Jace Acker at 57, Matt Hanson carded a 60, and Chance Peters shot a 61.

Once again, the C/EM junior varsity placed second behind Durand, 225 to 232. Colfax’s Luke Blanchard finished with a 50 to lead the team. Chance Peters and Ty Meyer each had a 60, Tristan Lenz shot a 62, and Christian Ebert tallied a 65.