St. Croix County Strategic Plan Questionnaire available

St. Croix County is creating a new strategic plan. We are partnering with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIIPS) to facilitate the strategic planning process. As part of this process, WIPPS has created a short Strategic Plan Questionnaire that is available on the homepage of the St. Croix County website. County leaders would like to hear what the residents of the County think we are doing well and what we can do better. The responses will help us create the strategic vision for the County for the next three to five years.

A link to the questionnaire is available on the St. Croix County website here: https://www.sccwi.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=171