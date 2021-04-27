Colfax/EM golfers finish 4th in season opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — In its first foray as a cooperative squad, the Colfax/Elk Mound boys’ golf team copped a fourth-place finish in the season at the Dunn-St. Croix opener held at Spring Valley Golf Course last Thursday, April 22.

Colfax/Elk Mound shot a 240 (the score is the tally of the team’s top four scores) in the five-team meet just three strokes behind Mondovi who placed third with a 237.

Elk Mound sophomore Chance Peters led the team with a low score of 56. Colfax junior Luke Blanchard and Mounders’ freshman Jace Acker each carded a 61 while another Elk Mound freshman Matt Hanson rounded out the team’s scoring with a 62. Another freshman from Elk Mound, Matt Hanson, shot a 62 to complete the five-man varsity team.

Durand easily won the meet with a low total of 175 as the top four individuals finishes all went to Panther golfers. Durand’s Charlie Brenner took medalist honors with a score of 40 in the nine-hole meet. Teammates Dawson Kurth (42), Caden Berger (45) and Simon Bauer (48) followed to complete the team’s scoring.

Glenwood City placed a distant second with a 224 followed by Mondovi and Colfax/Elk Mound. Host Spring Valley had an incomplete score as it fielded just three golfers

On the junior varsity side, Durand again took top honors shooting a 238 while Colfax/Elk Mound came in second with a 250. Glenwood City, Mondovi and Spring Valley did not register scores as their JVs had only three, two and one golfer, respectively.

Freshman Riley Krall of Elk Mound led the Colfax/Elk Mound JV with a score of 59. Fellow freshman Christian Ebert of Colfax and Ethan Oas of Elk Mound were next with identical scores of 63. Chance Smith and Ty Meyer rounded out the JV scores by carding a 65 and 71, respectively.

The team also competed in the two-day Western Wisconsin Invitational held at both the Spring Valley and Hammond Golf Courses on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24. Playing at the Hammond course on Friday, Colfax/Elk Mound tallied a team score of 429 over 18 holes led by Jace Acker who shot a 104 followed closely by Zane Brice and Matt Hanson with a 106 each while Chance Peters shot a 113 and Riley Krall had a 115.

Colfax/Elk Mound was at Valley Golf Course in Mondovi this past Monday, April 26 and will travel to Durand’s Rolling Greens GC this Thursday, April 29. Both are D-SC meets. Colfax/Elk Mound will then host first of two home meets at Whitetail Golf Course next Monday, May 3. The other home meet in set for the following Monday, May 10.