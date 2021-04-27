Boyceville track may struggle with low numbers in 2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — Like many area high school track and field teams, Boyceville Bulldogs head coaches Corey Day and Jake Peterson will have to deal with a shortage of participants this season.

With the shutdown of spring sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with the late start to this year’s season, several seniors have chosen not to compete for various reasons according to coach Day. That leaves the Bulldogs with just 17 athletes total for the boys and girls.

Boyceville lost several talented athletes via graduation in the last two years including Megan Hintzman who just missed going to state in the pole vault as a junior, Jasmine Winsor who had an excellent chance to go to state in the shot put, Naomi Hillman was close to qualifying in the 200 meters, and Dane Wedland who was in contention for a state berth in the hurdles. Hintzman is now competing in the pole vault at UW-River Falls.

Returning for the boys, junior John Klefstad will compete in the throws and sprints, Caden Wold will be in the high jump and sprints, and Jaden Stevens and Peter Wheeldon are showing great potential in the mid and long distance races.

For the girls, Shiloh Wheeldon is back for the distance races, Emma Gruenhagen and Abigail Schlough will compete in the pole vault and sprints, while Haylee Rasmussen is expected to be very competitive in the high jump and sprints.

“John and Shiloh were poised and ready to lead the team on day one so I feel good about that,” coach Day said.

“With our new athletes, we face a lot of unknowns as to what they can do being new to the sport,” he added.

Day explained the format that will be used for competition this year with the pandemic still in full swing.

“Athletes are expected to wear masks whenever social distancing is not possible,” he said.

“They may take them off while competing in an event, however. Coaches must wear them at all times while fans and workers should wear them when they cannot social distance,” added Day.

“The Dunn-St. Croix Conference is allowing only four conference teams to compete at one meet which is a similar approach to the cross country format. Although the WIAA is allowing eight teams to compete at a meet, the D-SC is taking a very conserative approach,” he concluded.