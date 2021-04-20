Local Community banker named to National FDIC Advisory Committee

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) recently announced Dairy State Bank CEO Mike Bock is among nine new members of its Advisory Committee on Community Banking. The committee was formed in 2009 to share input with the FDIC on a broad range of policy and regulatory matters impacting small community banks throughout the country, as well as the local communities they serve.

“It’s quite an honor to be invited to serve on this committee,” said Bock. “But I wouldn’t have this opportunity without the effort and diligence of Dairy State Bank employees. If our bank had regulatory issues, I would not have been recommended for this opportunity, and so the recognition goes to all the members of the Dairy State Bank team who are doing their jobs so well.”

Bock has served as CEO for the last 17 of his total 33 years with Dairy State Bank. He originally joined the bank as vice president and controller. Bock’s career started with a public accounting firm where he often worked with financial institutions by assisting with audits, director examinations and bank tax work.

After attending his first meeting virtually on April 13, Bock is excited to be part of a group, comprised of community bankers from across the country, addressing issues that face community banks.

“Community banks function differently than corporate banks,” Bock explains. “Community banks are extremely important to small communities. We are locally-owned and, just like other small businesses, we have a stake in our customers’ success.”

The FDIC characterizes community banks as “relationship bankers,” meaning they don’t look only at data but also consider local knowledge and long-standing relationships when making lending decisions. Due to this approach, community banks are often the only option for small businesses and start-ups to secure loans and other financial services, according to the FDIC Community Banking Study.

Dairy State Bank, a member of the FDIC, started with one location in Rice Lake nearly 70 years ago. Over the years, it has expanded to 12 offices, including Birchwood, Haugen, Cumberland, Turtle Lake, Prairie Farm, Wheeler, Bloomer, Colfax, Menomonie (two locations) and Downsville.