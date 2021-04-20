Governor Evers proclaims April as Safe Digging Month in Wisconsin

As Wisconsin residents’ attention begins turning towards outdoor DIY projects, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed April as Safe Digging Month in Wisconsin. This important proclamation reminds Wisconsin residents of the vital step of contacting Diggers Hotline by dialing 811 or going to DiggersHotline.com before doing any excavation or digging work in the state.

Results of a survey released by the Common Ground Alliance showed that 33% of Americans experienced a utility outage in 2020, and that of people planning to dig in 2021, 37% were planning on putting their communities at risk by not contacting 811 before digging. This highlights the need for safe digging in Wisconsin.

Not knowing the location of underground utilities before any digging work can result in serious injuries, service disruptions, and costly repairs. Contacting Diggers Hotline online or by dialing 811 helps homeowners maintain their essential utility services by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines.

When homeowners file a locate request with Diggers Hotline, the service then notifies appropriate utility companies of the project. The utility companies then send out professional locaters to mark any underground lines with flags or paint at the project site.

Regardless of project size, homeowners are required to contact Diggers Hotline three working days prior to any project that involves digging. Many common household projects such as installing a fence or mailbox, laying a patio or simply planting a tree or shrub require a locate request first.

Diggers Hotline’s services are free for Wisconsin’s homeowners and professional excavators. Diggers Hotline can be reached via phone by dialing 811, or at www.DiggersHotline.com