Colfax approves repair of warning siren for $3,115

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Perhaps you have noticed that it is conspicuous in its absence.

The noon siren in Colfax has not sounded since the middle of February, which also means there would be no siren to warn of a tornado or other severe weather.

To do a proper job of repairing the severe outdoor weather warning siren, the Colfax Village Board approved spending $3,115 for the control board, installation and a siren timer at the April 12 meeting.

The warning siren is located next to the Department of Public Works building on Railroad Avenue.

The Colfax Rescue Squad is located in the east end of the DPW building.

The building experiences surges in power, and the warning siren stopped working after a garage door cable snapped at Rescue Squad in February and struck a light in the garage, said Don Knutson, director of the Colfax Rescue Squad.

Emergency Communication Systems was notified, but because of the cold weather in February, there was a delay in sending technicians to diagnose the problem, he said.

Technicians from Emergency Communication Systems came to diagnose the problem and perform yearly maintenance on the siren on March 26. They replaced a desiccant bag/rust inhibitor and a 200 amp fuse, but that did not fix the problem, Knutson wrote in a report included in the village board packet.

Upon further investigation, the technicians discovered a node on the motherboard had received a power surge and was non-functioning, which disabled the noon siren, Dunn County’s ability to activate the siren, and also disabled the ability of village employees to manually activate the siren, Knutson wrote.

The technicians were able to temporarily wire Dunn County’s activation through another node and redrew the schematic so the siren can be manually activated in another way, he wrote.

“This is a temporary fix and is not how the siren should be operated,” Knutson wrote in his report.

The $3,115 includes the control board for $1,750 from Federal Signal Corporation and $915 for the installation and $450 for a siren timer from Emergency Communication Systems, he said.

“I fully realize this is not a budgeted expense in the village’s emergency management budget. But I do not feel comfortable relying on a temporary fix,” wrote Knutson, who is the village’s emergency coordinator.

The building seems prone to power surges, and at the time the warning siren stopped working, circuit boards also had to be replaced on soda pop machines at the Rescue Squad building, Knutson told the village board.

The warning siren system is cobbled together and “will work for now,” he said, noting there is one authorized service person in Wisconsin to work on the Federal Signal Corporation’s warning sirens.

Scott Gunnufson, village president, asked where the control board is located for the warning siren.

Knutson explained that the control board is located in the Rescue Squad’s apparatus bay.

Village Trustee Carey Davis asked about installing a surge protector.

A surge protector that would cover the entire building would cost about $500, Knutson said.

“Cheap insurance,” Davis replied.

The Colfax Village Board approved repairing the severe outdoor weather warning siren for $1,365 with Emergency Communication Systems for the installation and a timer and $1,750 for the control board from Federal Signal Corporation.

Since repair of the warning siren was not in the 2021 budget, the village board also approved a motion to pay for the repair out of the village’s undesignated fund.

In addition to Gunnufson and Davis voting in favor of the motions, Village Trustees Margaret Burcham, Mark Halpin, Anne Jenson, Logan Michels and Gary Stene also voted in favor.