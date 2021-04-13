Work on WIS 170 project in St. Croix and Dunn counties to start April 12

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed an $8.63 million contract for a resurfacing project on WIS 170 from WIS 128 in Glenwood City the St. Croix County to County D in the Dunn County town of Sherman. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 12.

Monarch Paving Co. of Amery is the prime contractor for the project. The pavement on this segment is showing signs of deterioration. Construction will entail:

• Milling the existing pavement on WIS 170 from WIS 128 to WIS 79 and overlaying it with asphalt.

• Recycling the existing pavement from WIS 79 to County D and overlaying it with asphalt.

• Reconstructing the intersection of WIS 170 and WIS 79 in Boyceville. This work, expected to begin in early June, will require a 35-day detour for through traffic. Traffic on WIS 170 will be detoured via WIS 128, US 12 and WIS 79. Traffic on WIS 79 will be detoured via WIS 170, County F and County N. Rehabilitating the WIS 170 bridge over Tiffany Creek northwest of Downing.

• Replacing or extending culvert pipes or equipping them with end walls.

• Installing traffic signals at the WIS 170 and northbound WIS 79 intersection.

• Increasing the width of paved shoulders along WIS 170 to a minimum of 3 feet.

• Replacing guardrail.

WIS 170 will remain open during construction, but motorists can expect single-lane closures controlled by flagging operations during resurfacing and single-lane closures controlled by traffic signals during the rehabilitation of the Tiffany Creek Bridge.

Construction is scheduled for completion in October.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's Northwest Region, visit the region's 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/