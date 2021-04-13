St. Croix County local units of government in WI to receive $2.31 billion from American Rescue Plan

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

A major component of the latest COVID relief bill called the American Rescue Plan includes grants to units of local government, subject to eligible expenditures outlined in the legislation.

A summary for St. Croix’s towns, villages, and cities is below.

In addition, St. Croix County is expected to receive $17.59 million.

Totals for Wisconsin include $3.206 billion (total to state government); $2.316 billion (total to local government); and $0.189 billion (state – capital projects), for an estimated total of $5.711 billion.

• St. Croix County: $17,590,000

• Town of Baldwin: $90,000

• Village of Baldwin: $400,000

• Town of Cady: $90,000

• Village of Deer Park: $20,000

• Town of Cylon: $70,000

• Village of Hammond: $190,000

• Town of Eau Galle: $120,000

• Village of North Hudson: $380,000

• Town of Emerald: $80,000

• Village of Roberts: $190,000

• Town of Erin Prairie: $70,000

• Village of Somerset: $290,000

• Town of Forest: $60,000

• Village of Star Prairie: $50,000

• Town of Glenwood: $80,000

• Town of Hammond: $230,000

• Village of Wilson: $20,000

• Town of Hudson: $870,000

• Village of Woodville: $130,000

• Town of Kinnickinnic: $180,000

• Town of Pleasant Valley: $60,000

• Town of Richmond: $370,000

• Town of Rush River: $50,000

• Town of St. Joseph: $410,000

• Town of Somerset: $430,000

• Town of Springfield: $100,000

• Town of Stanton: $90,000

• Town of Star Prairie: $360,000

• Town of Troy: $540,000

• Town of Warren: $170,000

• City of Glenwood City: $120,000

• City of Hudson: $1,390,000

• City of New Richmond: $930,000

The Village of Spring Valley and the City of River Falls are located in both St. Croix and Pierce counties. The listed below is for the St. Croix County portion:

• City of River Falls: $330,000

• Village of Spring Valley: $0

The combined total for Spring Valley is $130,000; combined total for River Falls is $1,580,000.

A searchable program for Wisconsin towns, villages and cities can be found at https://www.datawrapper.de/_/zpWbx/ and a searchable program for Wisconsin counties is at https://www.datawrapper.de/_/EF7Xq.

Source: St. Croix EDC, March 2021