New free COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Hudson

St. Croix County is partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide a free COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Hudson, WI. Testing will be administered by the Wisconsin Army National Guard at the St. Croix County Highway Shop in Hudson from April 15 through May 27. The site will be open on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing at this location is available for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The tests are free, and no insurance is needed. All individuals receiving a test will remain in their vehicle. Although appointments are not required, we recommend pre-registering to speed up the testing process. You can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/. A parent or guardian must be present to consent for testing minors between the ages of 5 to 17.

With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county and variants spreading throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota, testing is even more important. If you are experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has or recently had COVID-19, please use the testing resources available to you. Testing informs us if we have the virus and to take the proper safety measures to take care of ourselves and avoid spreading it to others.

Testing Location and Times

All testing is done during the following dates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Croix County Highway Shop – Hudson, 666 US Highway 12 Hudson, WI 54016:

• Thursday, April 15

• Thursday, April 22

• Thursday, April 29

• Thursday, May 6

• Thursday, May 13

• Thursday, May 20

• Thursday, May 27

Where can I find more information?

Additional testing sites are available in the region. You can find more information about COVID-19 and testing on the St. Croix County website.