Katie Riley selected as Colfax Youth of the Month

As spring arrives and the school year nears its end, the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor high school students from Dunn County with its Youth of the Month award. Selected by their respective high schools, the Optimists recently recognized a student from Colfax High School.

Katie Riley will graduate from Colfax High School with multiple Advanced Placement and college credits and a perfect grade point average. During her time at Colfax, she has been a member of the Varsity Dance Team, and serves this year as captain.

Music has always been a central focus for Katie. She is a member of the school choir, band, and jazz band, where her instruments are the piano, flute, and more recently the electric bass. She will have a lead position in the high school musical this spring. After graduation, Katie plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the biomedical engineering area.

The Menomonie Optimist Club has a more than 40 year record of serving the youth of Dunn County. In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Optimists sponsor scholarships at all four high schools in the county, and provide a dictionary each year to every third grader in the county, among other programs.