Colfax/Elk Mound golf and wrestling teams receive winter awards

During individual banquets held last month, golfers from the Colfax/Elk Mound girls fall golf team were presented awards from head coach Ryan Krall. The Most Valuable Player award went to Olivia Clickner of Elk Mound while Josie Seehaver of Colfax was named Most Improved.

Wrestlers from the Colfax/Bloomer team also received awards according to assistant coach Dave Blanchard. Brison Tuschl was named Most Improved and Luke Blanchard was Honorable Mention All-Conference and named Captain. Both boys were Academic All-State qualifiers and varsity letter winners. Also earning varsity letters were Julio Hernandez, Ayden Anderson and Kaedyn Peterson.