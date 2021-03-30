Town of Stanton Chairman Candidate: Bob Anderson

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Bob Anderson, current chairman for the Town of Stanton is being challenged for his seat by Tim Mittlestadt in the April 6 spring election.

Anderson, age 52, is retired from his career as a civil engineering supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD.

Bob, along with wife Candy, enjoy spending time with pets Wally the dog and Josey the cat.

Below are Anderson’s answers to a questionnaire sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter. Candidates were asked to try and limit each of their responses to 100 words or less.

What experience do you have as an elected official or what experience do you have in leadership positions?

I have served on the Town of Stanton Town Board for the past ten years with the past two as Chairman.

I led groups ranging between three and up 20 staff to deliver various road construction projects during my 23 years of employment with Wis DOT.

Why did you decide to run for the town board?

To continue to work to represent the best interests of the residents of the Town of Stanton.

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to serve or continue serving on the town board?

Having overcome my battles of beating cancer five times, I believe that everybody deserves a chance to enjoy the life they have made here in our town.

What do you believe to be the biggest challenges or issues facing your township?

Lack of funding to help us try to keep up with the rising costs of road construction.

Lack of funding to help bring true high speed internet access to our residents.

What do you hope to accomplish by serving on your town board?

To continue to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Town of Stanton!