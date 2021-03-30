Town of Forest Chairman Candidate: Roger Swanepoel

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Former town chairman Roger Swanepoel is seeking to take back the chairmanship of the Forest Town Board in the Tuesday, April 6, 2021 spring election.

Swanepoel is challenging the incumbent Jaime Junker.

68-year-old Swanepoel and his wife Mary have six grown children and 13 grandchildren.

A Glenwood City High School graduate, Swanepoel is a grain farmer and also owns a business with one of his sons doing excavation work and silage bagging.

Below are Swanepoel’s answers to a questionnaire sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter. Candidates were asked to try and limit each of their responses to 100 words or less.

What experience do you have as an elected official or what experience do you have in leadership positions?

I have held both supervisor and chairman positions on the town board as well as several terms on my church board.

Why did you decide to run for the town board?

I was asked to run by other residents of the township who feel we need a change

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to serve or continue serving on the town board?

I have lived in the township my entire life. I purchased the family farm at age 21 and have run it ever since making daily decisions to make it prosperous. This community is my home and I care about it and the people in it.

What do you believe to be the biggest challenges or issues facing your township?

Our town roads need a lot of work. By adopting a long range plan and using quality materials we can restore them and make them safer for those using our roads.

What do you hope to accomplish by serving on your town board?

I would work to keep our tax dollars in our township for improvements that will benefit the entire community.