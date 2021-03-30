Spring election next Tuesday

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Wisconsin’s Spring General election is next Tuesday, April 6, when we elect representatives to local government bodies, like town and school boards, village and city boards. There is also an election for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and in Dunn County two open positions for Circuit Court Judges.

Glenwood City

Several contests involve local seats, including the City of Glenwood City, where a contest has developed for a seat on the City Council. The Tribune Press Reporter learned last Thursday that Scott Schone has filed papers to be a write-in candidate for the City Council.

The council has three open seats in this election, and three people have filed nomination papers and their names appear on the ballot. They are Austin Sandow, Randall Ketola, and Ben DeGross. DeGross and Sandow are incumbents. Bill Koosmann who is also a member of the Council, is not running for another term.

There is also a contest for the two open seats on the Glenwood City School Board where incumbents Nate Simmons and Chuck Draxler are on the ballot as is Jodi Rochelle Main.

Town of Forest

In the Township of Forest, there is a contest for every seat on the town board, including Town Chairman where incumbent chair, Jaime Junker is facing a former town chair, Roger Swanepoel.

For the two Supervisor positions, incumbents are Laverne Hoitomt and Todd Ostberg. Bruce Fouks and Lee Tellijohn are challenging them for those seats on the board. There is an issue in Forest Township over a proposed wind farm and the amount of money that the town has spent in an attempt to stop that wind farm.

Also on Forest’s ballot are Anne Johnston for Town Clerk and Nikki Sunday for Town Treasurer.

Town of Emerald

In the Town of Emerald, only incumbent board members are seeking re-election. They are Henry Hurtgen as Town Chairman, and Tom Wink and Francis Klatt for members of the Board of Supervisors.

For Town Clerk Lorelei Wink and Cheryl Slind for Town Treasurer are on next Tuesday’s ballot.

Town of Glenwood

In the Township of Glenwood, only incumbents are running for re-election. They are Mark Maes as Town Chairman; Rick Obermueller and Barry Peterson as Supervisosrs.

Lori Obermueller and Audrey Maes are on the ballot to be returned as Town Clerk and Town Treasurer respectively.

Town of Springfield

Incumbent Town Chairman, Dean Fayerweather is seeking another term running unopposed, as are the two Town Supervisors, Jim Mahoney and Barry Ketchum. The town clerk and town treasurer are appointed positions.

Town of Cady

In the St. Croix County Township of Cady, there are no contests for members of the Town Board. Here, Mike Tully as Town Chairman, and Bob Klanderman and Jim Mikla as Town Supervisors are on the ballot, as are Shelly Ninneman as Town Clerk and Carla Greiber as Town Treasurer.

Town of Cylon

In Cylon Township there are no contests for the open seats on the town board where Randy Zemke is Town Chairman and for the side board are: Kevin Derrick and Dennis Erickson with Jack Barker for Town Clerk and Jane Messer for Town Treasurer.

Dunn County

In Dunn County there is two judgeships that are on the April 6th ballot. First is a Circuit Court Judge for Branch Two, where Christina Mayer and Nicholas Lange are seeking voter’s approval for that judgeship. The current judge in Branch two is Rod Smeltzer, who is retiring.

The Circuit Court Branch three in Dunn County is a new position and Luke M. Wagner is seeking that position.

Village of Boyceville

Two people are seeking the top spot on the Village Board that is currently held by Gilbert Krueger. Lukas Montgomery, a current board member, is challenging Krueger to the Village President’s position.

There are three open seats on the Village Board with three people having qualified for a ballot position. They are: Brad Stevens, Sonya Zebro and Lukas Montgomery. Montgomery and Stevens are incumbents. Bud Gilbertson, who has resigned that position, held the third seat that is up for election, a couple of months ago.

Boyceville School

Three people are on the ballot for the two open seats on the Boyceville School Board. Those running are: Amber Carlsrud, Peter Score and Erik Evenson. Evenson and Score are the incumbents.

Village of Wheeler

There are no contests for members of the Village Board. For Village President it is Ben Stephens and for the open seat on the Village Board is incumbent Lillian Milune.

Village of Downing

Here incumbents appear on the April 6th ballot. They are Greg Holden for Village President and Jim Luepke for Village Trustee with Jennifer Lagerstrom as Village Clerk and Laura Lee as Village Trustee.

Village of Knapp

In the Village of Knapp, incumbent Village President, Georgene Close is running unopposed for that seat, while three people are seeking the three open seats on the Village board. They are: Gene Lemke, Ramona Sobottka and Tony Sobottka. All three are incumbents.

The Village of Knapp is in both the Boyceville and Menomonie School Districts and those voters in the Menomonie School District have six candidates running for the three open seats. They are: Angie Skillings, Mark Hillman, Penny Burstad, Donna Thibado, Jim Swanson, and Karl Palmer.

Town of Hay River

Only incumbent officials of the Town of Hay River are on the April 6th ballot. They are: Russell Hitz, Town Chairman, Cindy Hoff, Town Board Supervisor number one, Ned Hahn, Supervisor number two. Michelle Drury, Town Clerk, and Susan Hitz for Town Treasurer.

Part of the township is in the Boyceville School District and the other part is in the Colfax School District.

Town of New Haven

Here in New Haven Township only incumbents are seeking to be returned to the town offices. Marv Prestrud as Town Chairman, Jeffery Carlsrud and Tom Schoonover as Town Board Supervisors. Mark Bartz, Town Treasurer, who two years ago, won the Treasurer’s job by one vote. He defeated incumbent treasurer Laura Ulrich, 79 to 78. A recount was held and it reaffirmed the original count.

New Haven Township is covered by four School Districts. They are: Boyceville, Clear Lake, Glenwood City and Prairie Farm.

Town of Tiffany

In the Township of Tiffany, there are no contests on the April 6th ballot. Chuck Siler is running unopposed as Town Chair. Lee Kegan and Steve Boyd for the two supervisor seats. Katie Moll and Laura Rasmussen are seeking to be returned as Town Clerk and Town Treasurer respectively.

The Glenwood City and Boyceville School districts serve the Township.

Town of Sherman

There are no contests for the three open seats in the Township of Sherman. For Town Chairman, Chase W. Potter, Supervisor number one is Paula A. Heifner and Supervisor number two is Amanda Klosterman.

The Township of Sherman is served by the Boyceville and Menomonie School Districts.

Town of Stanton

There are contests for both the Town Chairman position and that of the Town Board Seats.

Here Tim Mittlestadt is challenging incumbent Bob Anderson for the Chairmanship of Stanton. Three people are seeking the two open seats on the town board. They are: Steve Nielsen, Karl Hackbarth and Joshua Edhlund. Nielsen and Hackbarth are the incumbents.

This township is served by the Boyceville, Glenwood City and Menomonie School Districts.