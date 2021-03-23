Mayo Clinic Health System grant program available to nonprofit organizations in NW WI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — For the sixth year, Mayo Clinic Health System is pleased to offer its Hometown Health Grant program. This program seeks to improve the health of communities in Northwest Wisconsin. The grant application is open to nonprofit organizations in Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.

The Hometown Health Grant program supports innovative efforts to:

• Improve mental health, with an emphasis on strengthening community mental health services and suicide prevention.

• Prevent obesity and reduce chronic disease, with a focus on reducing food insecurity and increasing public access to physical activity.

• Reduce alcohol misuse and substance abuse, with an emphasis on engaging youth.

• Champion equity, diversity and inclusion, with an aim of advancing conversations in the community and engaging rural populations.

Grant awards generally range from $5,000 to $20,000, with a maximum of $25,000. Grant awards are made for projects that demonstrate exceptional local significance and impact. In the 2019–2020 seasons, $180,000 was issued in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations from across Northwest Wisconsin.

“Research demonstrates that where people live, work and play affects their life expectancy, stress levels and incidence of chronic diseases,” says Sara Carstens, director of Community Engagement and Wellness for Mayo Clinic Health System. “We’ve had the opportunity to support projects that have shown significant impact on top local community health needs. We look forward to strengthening partnerships through this next cycle of funding and furthering the impact of this grant program across northwest Wisconsin.”

For a complete list of application requirements and to apply, visit the Hometown Health Grant page on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Applications are due by April 30.