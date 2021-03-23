Everts recognized!

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The following item is reprinted from the Baldwin Bulletin with permission.

Lexi Everts was recognized by Prudential Insurance for the Spirit of Community Award. This award recognized high school students that go above and beyond doing volunteer work in their community. Lexi is a junior at the Baldwin-Woodville High School and was in the top ten percent of all applications in the State of Wisconsin.

Lexi’s volunteer efforts in the Baldwin-Woodville community are an impressive example of what young people can do. She also qualified for the President’s Volunteer Service Award. The Spirit of Community Certificate and the President’s Volunteer Service Award for Lexi’s hard work and giving to our community.

Principal David Brandvold said, “We are very proud of Lexi and so many of the students for sharing the gifts of time and concern for the community. We were all excited to hear about her recognition for these awards.”

Lexi is the daughter of Justin and Corrie Everts of Baldwin and the granddaughter of former Glenwood City residents, Bruce and Lana Everts of Amery.

Lexi was honored for her work in opening a “Go-Fund-Me Page” to raise money for her Spanish teacher, who has a handicapped child. Lexi raised about $28,000, which allowed for the purchase of a handicapped van for the child.