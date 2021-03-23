Candidate for Town of Howard Chair: Wayne Schindler

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

TOWN OF HOWARD — Wayne J. Schindler will be on the ballot in the April 6 election in the Town of Howard for the town chair position.

Schindler is facing opponent Tom Zwiefelhofer, who is currently serving as town chair and previously served in the Supervisor I position.

Schindler, age 51, has one son, Jake Schindler, and works as a journeyman electrician. He is a graduate of Colfax High School and Chippewa Valley Technical College and completed a two-and-a-half year apprenticeship as well.

Here are Schindler’s answers to a candidate questionnaire sent out by the Colfax Messenger:

What experience do you have as an elected official?

I have worked as a project manager and foreman on several projects within the past eight years as an electrician.

Why did you decide to run for the town board chair?

I want to keep the Township of Howard moving in the right direction. Using the resources available and the knowledge I have, I believe I can help the keep the town progressing and growing into a great community.

What do you believe to be the biggest challenges or issues facing the township?

Laws and guidelines are always changing. Keeping up with those changes can be difficult, but having the right people in office to help with those changes will make the transition much easier for everyone. Another challenge facing the Town of Howard is the use of the budget. Setting the budget and being able to follow it will help the Town of Howard thrive and spend dollars where needed most.

What do you hope to accomplish by serving on your town board as Chairman?

I want to keep the same values the Town has had for the past 50 years. Helping the town to continue to grow and thrive as a community and doing what is best for the township and the community members that live there. I hope to keep taxes affordable for the township and maintain our roads by keeping up with the ordinances and laws.

Why are you the best candidate for Town Chairman?

I have had the privilege of working with and for the previous Town Chairman, Vernon Schindler. I want to do things that are in the best interest of the community members of the Town of Howard just like he did. I will take into consideration all aspects of making decisions, listening to what the people have to say and what their views are.

Anything else you would like voters to know?

Things are always changing and there will be challenges ahead of us. We need members in office that can do the best for the township as a whole. Thank you for all your support!