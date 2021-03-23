Candidate for Town of Howard Chair: Tom Zwiefelhofer

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

TOWN OF HOWARD — Tom Zwiefelhofer will be on the ballot in the April 6 election in the Town of Howard for the town chair position.

Zwiefelhofer, who is currently serving as town chair and previously served in the Supervisor I position, is facing opponent Wayne J. Schindler.

Zwiefelhofer, age 63, has been married to his wife, Janet, for 40 years. They have two children and four grandchildren. He has owned and operated a Century Family Farm since 1982. In 2018, he sold his dairy herd and has transitioned into crop farming.

Zwiefelhofer is a graduate of Bloomer High School and went to work directly after graduation.

Here are Zwiefelhofer’s answers to a candidate questionnaire sent out by the Colfax Messenger:

What experience do you have as an elected official?

I have served 10 years as Town of Howard Board Supervisor; Dunn Electric Co-op Board; Dairyland Power Co-op Board; Town of Howard Planning Commission; Town of Howard Fire Commission; appointed Town Chairman January, 2021

Why did you decide to run for the town board chair?

I have been asked a number of times in the last few years to consider running for chair but I thought it better to learn more about the job first. I have helped the previous town chair more over the past few years with many jobs including roadwork and snowplowing. During this time I also learned about the state and county grant system for gaining financial aid. I have chaired about half of our 2020 meetings and was appointed chair in January, 2021. I believe I know the position well and am prepared to do the job.

What do you believe to be the biggest challenges or issues facing the township?

The biggest challenges for Howard right now are keeping up with roadwork and snowplowing in addition to not raising taxes. In 2020 the town board took a precautionary approach by postponing work until we could see what the year would bring. The year turned out well for the town and in 2021 we intend to do our road projects and stay well within budget. Emergency services are also a priority. Having spent three years as a volunteer fireman, I know how much time is given by those who serve. We need to keep our fire and ambulance services running smoothly to continuing providing excellent reliability and maintain a good insurance rating so that insurance rates for property owners might be kept as low as possible. I again believe this is achievable within our budget.

What do you hope to accomplish by serving on your town board as Chairman?

I would like to establish a road plan with various options for maintenance and improvement to stretch our dollars. I would also encourage people to come to monthly board meetings because everyone has a different area of knowledge and their opinions should be heard. The town board also established a contingency fund two years ago to be used for emergencies and other unforeseen needs as they arise. I hope to be able to add to that fund each year.

Why are you the best candidate for Town Chairman?

The reasons I believe I am the best candidate for Howard town chair are my experience on the town side board, my work ethic (I have operated a successful family farm for 40 years), and the extra time I have during the weekdays to meet with contractors and take care of the everyday running of the township. I have always made time for this and would continue to do so. If elected, I promise to work hard for the best interests of the whole township. I would appreciate your vote and support. Please feel free to call with any questions (715-288-6449). Thank you.