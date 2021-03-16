Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program applications accepted starting March 17

The Pierce/St. Croix Counties Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list will be accepting applications beginning March 17, 2021. The purpose of the Pierce/St. Croix Counties Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program is to provide housing assistance and resources to low-income residents of St. Croix and Pierce counties.

The Pierce/St. Croix Counties Section 8 Housing Voucher Choice Program is a federally funded program with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

Participants in the rental assistance program pay 30 percent of their monthly adjusted income for housing (rent + utilities). The Pierce/St. Croix Counties Section 8 Program subsidizes the balance.

To request your application please call West CAP, Inc. at 715-265-4271 or 800-606-9227 or visit the West CAP website at www.westcap.org. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.