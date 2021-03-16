Havenwood Scoop – 3-17-2021

What did you think of my “Card Night” peeps picture I made? Knowing my readership, I’m sure you found it adorable (no ego here). Residents are enjoying being out of their rooms so they can mix and mingle and walk the halls again. One of our staff members had a baby girl this week. We congratulate her and her little one. The name is “Stella Dawn.” A cute name. Other than that it is pretty much business as usual.

Monday we went back to exercising. Our creaky bones and muscles needed that after being cooped up for two weeks. By the way yours truly is still in quarantine because I went to the doctor and went shopping. The latter put me back in the slammer.

On Wednesday, we had trivia on St. Patrick’s Day. We learned or re-learned some things. Surprisingly the original color associated with the day was blue. Who would have guessed that? I thought it might have been pink but that wasn’t an option. Actually Saint Patrick was born in Britain not Ireland. He was taken as a slave at age 16. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on the 17th because that’s the day he died. Saint Patrick used the shamrock to symbolize the Holy Trinity. Interesting. The city that turns a river green every year is not Green Bay, but Chicago. One year it stayed green for a week! Corned beef and cabbage is a traditional dish of St. Patrick’s Day. I’m not Irish but I do indulge. The national flower of Ireland is—you guessed it, the shamrock. Two colors on the Irish flag are green and white. What is the 3rd color? You guessed it, orange. And what do leprechauns use their sticks called “Shillelagh” for? Accessing their rainbow. Why of course. Lent restrictions are dropped on St. Patrick’s Day and Saint Patrick’s real name was Maewyn Succat. Speaking of Pat. I have a cousin married to someone from India and his name is Sutashandra Patel but we call him Pat for short. It’s a heck of a lot easier. The traditional occupation of a leprechaun is shoemaker. If you capture a leprechaun it must grant you three wishes. Good luck there. To further enhance your knowledge of the holiday is that if you kiss a Blarney Stone you will “gain the gift of gab.” I must have kissed one at one time in my life. If someone says Erin go Braugh to you, don’t take offense. It only means Ireland Forever. What type of tree do leprechauns live in? Hawthorn, you are right. So check your hawthorn trees for the little fellows. And lastly, an Irish dance is called a jig. They are upbeat songs that the Irish sing and dance to. They are played with whistles and other instruments.

On Tuesday of this week Carol came down from Glenhaven and helped us with a St. Patrick’s Day craft. It was a green bottle we put flowers in and decorated them. They can be seen by everyone’s door.

Friday was bingo day. We have been having 2 coveralls with a $5.00 prize for each winner. It pays to play.

The snow is melting and I think Spring is on its way. I hope you are staying well and “Erin Go Braugh” for all you Irish folks out there!

Lois Kilde