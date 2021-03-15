Two vehicle accident at Highway 128 and County Highway G

TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT at the intersection of State Highway 128 and County Highway G south of Glenwood City on Thursday, March 4 did considerable damage to both vehicles. The two vehicles involved in the crashed were a red 2008 Pontiac Coupe driven by James A. Knight III, 16, of Glenwood City (top photo) that ended up in the east ditch about 200 feet south of the intersection and the other vehicle was a 2015 silver Ford 250 pickup driven by Mark A. Hojem, 56, of Amery that ended up in the east ditch north of the intersection. No injuries were noted in the report released by the Glenwood City Police Department. Assisting at the accident were the Glenwood City Ambulance and Glenwood City Fire Department.

—photos by Carlton DeWitt