Eight Colfax senior boys conclude high school basketball careers

By Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — It is never easy to be a senior and have to start the year with a new coach, especially a coach who is completely new to the program. To make things even more interesting, there was a little problem called the COVID-19 virus that shut the team down for a couple of weeks mid-season.

That resulted in multiple games being played in a short period of time for the team. But, eight Colfax seniors had a successful season under the direction of Mark Noll and finished with an overall record of 7-12 and a Dunn-St. Croix Conference record of 6-8.

Noah Heidorn was a three-year letter winner for the Vikings as a point guard and led the Vikings with assists this year with 64. He had a high point game of 21 against Elmwood-Plum City.

“Noah was the nuts and bolts of our team,” Noll said. “He carried the bulk of our ball handling and was always ready to step up.”

Drew Gibson was another three-year letter winner and led the team in rebounds with 96. He was second in points with 196 with a high game of 26 against Boyceville.

“Drew (also known as Shrek) was a player who led by example and was a great role model for the younger players,” Noll said. “He could play multiple positions and I still believe his best days of basketball are ahead of him.”

Caden Erickson, a two-year varsity letter winner, was the leading scorer for Colfax with 229 points in the shortened season. He led in three-point shots with 31 and had a monstrous game of 29 points against Mondovi.

“Caden played the game with great energy and was extremely coachable,” according to Noll. “He was a great shooter (for a baseball player) and I appreciated how respectful he was to his coaches, teammates and everyone he encountered,” he added.

Tanner Hoffman made his way into the starting lineup as a senior and showed steady improvement as the season went on. His career high for points was 14 against Boyceville. “I enjoyed Tanner’s passion for the game,” Noll said. “I appreciated how he could play inside and outside for us and accepted any role we gave him.”

Hunter Rebak had a slow start to his season due to a football injury but was another player who showed steady progress as the year went on. He scored eight points four different times, including in the regional game against Augusta.

“Hunter was always the first one on the floor diving for a basketball and stepping up to take a charge,” Noll said. “I love how hard he played the game and gave everything he had on the court,” he added.

Max Knudson was a newcomer to the team this year. He saw action in several games and scored three points in two different games.

“Max is super athletic and had a great attitude and worked hard everyday,” Noll commented. “He did whatever the coaches asked of him and was a great team guy.”

Danny Cuaquehua saw limited action, playing in six games. He made his final game memorable when he drained a three-point shot against Augusta.

“Danny had super quick feet and was a great teammate,” Noll said. “ His teammates loved being around him and cheered him on when he had a chance to play,” he added.

Mitch Reisdorf had a military commitment and played in five games, scoring four points for the Vikings.

“I would like to thank these seniors for all of the hard work they put into the season,” coach Noll said. “We were not even sure the season was going to happen. Coming into the team just before the season started, they accepted me as their coach and were extremely coachable. I was impressed with their attitudes and work ethics. I wish I had more time with this group of young men and I believe they will all become successful in whatever they want to achieve in their futures,” he concluded.