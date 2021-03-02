THE 7th grade Boyceville boys’ basketball team finished the 2020-2021 season undefeated. This is the third season in a row that the Boyceville 7th grade basketball team went undefeated. This year’s squad finished the season 16-0. The boys did a great job again this year with everything that was going on according to coach Brian Roemhild. The team averaged 43 points a game while only giving up 18 points on defense. The group focused on playing a fast paced game, team defense, and unselfish basketball. They showed a lot of improvement throughout the season. This group is fun to watch as they all play multiple sports together and really get along on and off the court. Back row (L to R): Trenton Buckholtz, Owen Konsti, Zach Hellendrung, Jon Madison, and Bradley Maes. Front row (L to R): Isaac Williams, Carson Roemhild, and Landyn Leslie. Not pictured is Owen Rydel.
—photo submitted