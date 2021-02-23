DPI seeking additional Wisconsinites to test internet speed

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is seeking additional Wisconsin residents to take part in its initiative to collect information on internet connection speeds to improve access around the state.

In partnership with Measurement Lab, the DPI invites residents to test their home internet speeds using M-Lab’s speed test. Data produced by the test provides broadband planning groups additional information to target improvements where internet performance is poor.

“By simply taking a few seconds to test their internet speed, Wisconsinites can help us close the digital equity gap in our state,” said DPI Assistant State Superintendent of the Division for Libraries and Technology Kurt Kiefer, a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. “The data will help determine where improvements to internet need to be made and is essential to ensuring high-quality learning for all children.”

As part of the initiative, Wisconsin residents have performed nearly 190,000 internet speed tests to date, with an average of 3,388 tests per day. The speed testing project will continue through March 31, 2021.

The DPI recently released a new public dashboard of Wisconsin internet speeds by school district. The dashboard shows speed test data for school districts over specific time ranges. For more information on the DPI’s effort to close the digital equity gap, visit the agency’s website.