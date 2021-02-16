Pirates sail over Lady Bulldogs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

GRANTSBURG — What was a challenging season for the Boyceville girls’ basketball team came to an end with a first-round loss in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs fell to the Grantsburg Pirates last Tuesday, February 9th. The Pirates (4-12) won the contest by a score of 56-42.

For Boyceville head coach Jay Lagerstrom, it was a disappointing end to the season. He thought the two teams matched up well but unfortunately for the Lady Dawgs they hit a cold spell in the middle of the game while the Pirates continued to shoot well.

After the first half, the Pirates had an 11-point, 31-20, lead.

Lagerstrom explained that the Pirates sat in a zone defense and the Bulldogs had trouble sinking their outside shots. He also conceded that they didn’t attack the basket the way they needed to.

“They had a couple players with decent height that gave us problems in the paint so all in all we were just challenged without making more shots outside and drawing them out,” Lagerstrom stated.

In the second half, Boyceville kept things close but here again the Pirates had the advantage and out scored the Lady Dawgs, 25-22. Senior Kady Grambow led the offense for the Bulldogs with 12 points.

The Lady Dawgs ended the 2020-21season with an overall record of 4-14.

Lagerstrom complimented his team by saying, “Super proud of the work our players put into this team this year and the great example of leadership our seniors showed. Really a messed up year with the challenges we faced on and off the court, but they all did it with a great attitude.”

The Bulldogs will miss seniors Mya Lagerstrom, Chrissa Kersten, Kady Grambow, and Faith Harnisch next year and of course they greatly missed Jensine Boesl, who was injured early in the season

“Just thankful we got a full season in for the older girls and was a great year of experience for the underclassmen,” Lagerstrom concluded.

Boyceville (42)

FG-FT-F-TP: Olson 0-0-1-0, Lagerstrom 3-0-4-7, Stevens 1-0-0-2, Montgomery 2-0-0-4, Hanestad 0-0-1-0, Kersten 1-2-0-5, Reismer 2-0-0-4, Grambow 4-1-3-12, Harnisch 2-2-0-6, Hellendrung 0-0-1-0, Dunn 0-2-2-2. Total 15-7-12-42.

Grantsburg (56)

FG-FT-F-TP: Me. Schafer 8-2-5-22, Lee 4-0-2-8, Ma. Schafer 2-0-2-6, Tooze 3-0-1-8, Johnson 5-0-2-10, Java 0-2-0-2. Total 22-4-12-56.

Boyceville…………………………20 22 – 42

Grantsburg……………………….31 25 – 56

3-point goals: Boyceville: Lagerstrom, Kersten, Grambow 3. Grantsburg: Me. Schafer 4, Ma. Schafer 2, Tooze 2.