Open enrollment application period opened February 1

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment program for the 2021-22 school year.

Beginning Feb. 1 and running through April 30, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2021-22 school year through the open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website.

During the 2019-20 school year, 65,266 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program. Program statistics for the 2020-21 school year will be available in the fall. Districts are required to notify applicants by June 11 on the status of their open enrollment application. Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation. To assist in submitting open enrollment applications, a directory of public school districts is available on the DPI’s website. Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is available toll-free by calling (888) 245-2732, or emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.

The Public School Open Enrollment program is funded by state general equalization aid transfers between sending and receiving school districts, with the transfer amount calculated on statutory provisions. For the 2020-21 school year, the transfer amount is an estimated $8,125 per student, or $12,977 for students with disabilities. Resident districts cannot deny a student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons.