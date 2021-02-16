Colfax 2020 Spelling Bee Winners – 2-17-2021

COLFAX ELEMENTARY SPELLING BEE WINNERS — Lily Lansing (fifth grade) was the school champion in the Colfax Elementary Spelling Bee. Sophia Gonzalez (sixth grade) was the second place winner overall. Gabe Cuaquehua (eighth grade) was the third place winner overall. The following students were classroom winners in the spelling bee — bottom row from left: Tony Sonnentag (third grade/Hovde); Corbin Gilbertson (third grade/Kiekhafer); Karter Field (third grade/Secraw); Liam Walley (fourth grade/Larson). Second row from left: Easton Wedlund (fourth grade/Hydukovich); Marvin Perez (fifth grade/Blomberg); Jordynn Kragness (fifth grade/La Tulip Moore). Third row from left: Trey Larson (sixth grade/Becker); Sophia Gonzalez (sixth grade/Bilodeau); Grant Cook (sixth grade/Krall). Fourth row from left: Rainer Neuville (seventh grade/Pawlak); Janica Larson (seventh grade/Smith); Gabe Cuaquehua (eighth grade/Dachel). Fifth row from left: Nathan Boesl (eighth grade/Pawlak); Lily Lansing (fifth grade/Yingst); Jordan Johnson (eighth grade/Dickinson). Not pictured are Veronica Johnson (eighth grade/Pawlak) and Trinity Pyka (seventh grade/Devine). Second place winners (not pictured) are third grade: Tucker Walbrandt, Charles Fruit, Lia Ralph. Fourth grade: Owen Buchner, Aubrey Trade. Fifth grade: Sophie Richards, Theresa Sonnentag, Julia Whitwam. Sixth grade: Brayden Hiitola, Aleah Schindler, Adelyn Acker. Seventh grade: Grant Paulus, Lizzy Schmidt, Bowen Seehaver. Eighth grade: Lydia Polkoski, Hunter Roberts. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph