Madison man sentenced to 2 years of probation for extorting businesses

MADISON – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Devonere Johnson, 29, Madison, Wisconsin was sentenced Wednesday, January 27, 2021 by U.S. District Judge William Conley to two years of probation for extortion. Johnson pleaded guilty to this charge on November 4, 2020.

On June 22, 2020, during a period of protests and civil unrest in downtown Madison, Johnson extorted two restaurants. At one restaurant, Johnson threatened to break the windows unless the owner sent him money through Venmo. At the other, Johnson and two others threatened to have 600 people show up and burn it down unless they were given free food.

In sentencing Johnson, Judge Conley noted the impact on the victims and that they supported a term of probation. In his sentencing memorandum, Johnson admitted that his conduct was intimidating, scary, and wrong.

The charges against Johnson were the result of an investigation conducted by Madison Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.