Lady Bulldogs split games to end regular season

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

The Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team ended the regular season with their fourth win of the season when they defeated the Spring Valley Cardinals at home on Thursday, February 4th by a score of 54-32. Earlier in the week, Tuesday, February 2, they fell victim to the Mondovi Buffaloes in game that was rescheduled from December.

A game against Elk Mound that was scheduled for Monday, February 1 was cancelled after COVID concerns forced the Lady Mounders to forgo the remainder of their season.

Boyceville, who finished seventh in the final D-SC girls standings at 2-11, are currently 4-13 overall, played at Grantsburg in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday, February 9th. The victor travels to Clear Lake this Friday to play the top-seeded Lady Warriors in the regional semifinal.

Mondovi

The Lady Dawgs lost to the Buffaloes 20-65 on Tuesday, February 2.

There wasn’t a lot to say about the game and head coach Jay Lagerstrom summed it up in about two sentences. He said it was a rough night for them.

“We really struggled offensively and didn’t get out on their perimeter shooters like we needed to, we got down by a bunch early and just never were able to get much going,” Lagerstrom said.

The Bulldogs are still down in numbers and with some of the girls playing JV as well it makes for a long night.

Mondovi led 38-9 at halftime and then outscored the Bulldogs 27 to 11 in the second half for the 45-point win.

Senior Kady Grambow led the Dawgs with seven points for the night.

Boyceville (20)

FG-FT-F-TP: Lagerstrom 1-1-3-4, Hanestad 2-0-0-4, Reismer 0-1-0-1, Grambow 3-1-1-7, Harnisch 1-0-2-2, Hellendrung 0-0-1-0, Dunn 1-0-1-2, Stoveren 0-0-1-0. Total 8-4-9-20.

Mondovi (65)

FG-FT-F-TP: Clark 4-2-3-12, Everson 3-0-0-7, Kreibich 0-0-1-0, Poeschel 5-1-1-14, Gray 5-2-1-13, Thompson 2-0-2-5, Johnson 4-1-2-9, Thompson 0-1-1-1, Stader 1-0-0-2, Lewis 1-0-0-2. Total 25-7-11-65.

Boyceville……..…..…..…..…..…..9 11 – 20

Mondovi……..…..…..…..…..…..38 27 – 65

3-point goals: BV: Lagerstrom. Mon: Clark 2, Everson, Poeschel 3, Gray, Thompson.

Spring Valley

“Nice win for the girls,” remarked Lagerstrom after their victory against the Cardinals last Thursday’s conference and regular-season finale. It was just the Bulldogs’ second conference win of the season.

He went on to say that it was a great way to send the seniors out on their last home game of the regular season.

The Bulldogs gained one of their injured players back for this game when Rachael Montgomery returned to the lineup.

According to Lagerstom, the Lady Dawgs started slow again offensively but played great team defense which kept them in the game until their offense picked up.

“We shot well as a team and showed some good patience to get good shots,” noted Lagerstrom.

The Bulldogs outscored the Red Birds 24-9 in the first half with Kady Grambow scoring eight of her 12 points in the half. In the second half, the Bulldogs scored 30 points to the Cardinals 23. Freshman Hannah Dunn led the Dawgs in the second half with 14 points. She was the points leader with 21 for the game.

Lagerstrom complimented Dunn noting, “She had a real nice night for us hitting shots both from driving and finishing and the perimeter.”

He also praised his sophomores Hailey Hanestad, Cambrie Reismer, and Rachael Montgomery stating they all played well, taking care of the ball and having great defensive energy.

Lagerstrom continues, “All four seniors had nice nights, Faith [Harnisch] rebounded well and Kady just did her thing scoring double digits, being a leader on the defensive end and rebounding well.

Chrissa [Kersten] played very well on both ends and probably was her best game of the year, just did a lot that doesn’t show up in the box score. Mya (Lagerstrom) got us in our offense took care of the pressure they tried to put on us and had a nice well rounded game for us also.”

Lagerstrom concludes, “It’s been a grind with injuries, low numbers and at times a real young team on the court, so to see them get the win and the smiles and laughs after the game was real nice to see!”

Boyceville (54)

FG-FT-F-TP: Lagerstrom 2-2-2-7, Montgomery 1-2-0-4, Hanestad 0-0-3-0, Kersten 1-0-2-2, Reismer 0-0-1-0, Grambow 4-2-3-12, Harnisch 2-4-2-8, Dunn 7-4-0-21, Stoveren 0-0-1-0. Total 17-14-14-54.

Spring Valley (32)

FG-FT-F-TP: Ninneman 0-0-2-0, Peabody 1-0-1-2, Graham 0-1-1-1, Olson 0-3-5-3, Schilling 1-4-2-6, Flanders 1-0-2-2, Vanasse 2-0-3-4, Ducklow 4-2-3-13. Total 9-10-19-32.

Boyceville…..…..…..…..…..…….24 30 – 54

Spring Valley………..…..…..…..……9 23 – 32

3-point goals: Boyceville: Lagerstrom, Grambow 2, Dunn 3. Spring Valley: Peabody, Ducklow 3.