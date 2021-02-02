Glenhaven News – 2-3-2021

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Glenhaven News

January 23-29

Well, January is nearly over, and we still haven’t had any 20 below days. Is it really January?

This week we did exercises and manicures to start the week off.

Church was put on Youtube for those wanting to watch their own church. Thanks to the Pastors for their continued efforts to keep their congregations informed.

Activities was scheduled to go to Grand Oaks on Tuesday to do crafts, but because of a positive covid test, we had to cancel that. We’re putting you on the calendar for February, so be patient! We don’t like the confusion either, but need to keep everyone safe.

Speaking of safe, residents and staff received their booster shot for the covid on Wednesday. There were some effects of the shot felt, mostly sore arms, but nothing serious. Havenwood and Grand Oaks got their first round that day also.

Beauty shop for Glenhaven was the activity department again this week. Next week Jen should be able to come back again. Poor Jen. I’m sure she feels like a yoyo, being able to come, then not able to come.

Bingo was played three afternoons this week. E household on Wednesday, D on Thursday, and C on Friday. We thank Paula Standaert’s family for the donation of Bingo prizes. They are loving the pop and chips!

Friday was popcorn day, as usual, and we got everything in place for voting for our Valentine King and Queen. We also got our Groundhog Shadows hung up on the wall, so we are ready for next Tuesday. Do you think the Ground Hog will dive back into his hole, or come out to cloudy weather? I guess we’ll see soon!

We at Glenhaven would like to extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of Wes Tuttle, who passed away last week. Wes was a frequent visitor to our residents, as well as bringing Catholic communion to the facility until the covid set in. He will be sadly missed by many here as well as the parishioners of St. John’s Catholic Church, where he served as Deacon for many years. He touched the hearts of many in our community. Rest in peace, Wes.

Everyone keep well, and see you next week.