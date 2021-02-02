Boyceville boys drop three more contests

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

Three games on the docket this past week for the Boyceville Bulldogs boys’ basketball team equaled three more losses.

They started the week on Monday, January 25th with a loss against the Colfax Vikings at home. Followed on Tuesday the 26th with a loss against the Warriors in Amery and they finished off the week on Thursday when they lost to the Hilltoppers in Glenwood City (see related article).

Boyceville will again have three games on its schedule this week. They played Colfax again on Monday, February 1st, hosted Mondovi on Tuesday the 2nd and will play the Panthers on Friday the 5th in Durand.

Then next week, the final week of the regular season, the Boyceville boys will host a trio of conference games beginning with Elk Mound on Monday, February 8 followed by Mondovi on Tuesday, February 9 and Spring Valley on Thursday, February 11. The boys regional tournament begins Tuesday, February 16.

Colfax

In the January 25th game against the Vikings, head coach Colby Dotseth stated that in the first half they struggled with turnovers and got beat up on the offensive boards due to the Vikings’ height advantage.

“We, as a team, need to get more aggressive with going after offensive rebounds,” stated Dotseth.

The coach also went on to say that with his players being undersized and out of position on defense, they struggled with foul trouble in the first half. They had ten team fouls in the first half. By the end of the half the Bulldogs were trailing the Vikings 24-45.

In the second half, the Bulldogs were able to match some of the Vikings’ runs but they couldn’t make up any significant ground on them and remained 15-20 points behind the whole second half. Dotseth was happy that they were able to get to the free throw line a lot in the game but unfortunately they only converted 11-of -19 attempts in the 53-80 loss to Colfax.

Dotseth liked that seniors Connor Sempf and Walker Retz continue to stay aggressive offensively and are consistent double digit scorers in every game. Sempf had 17 points followed by Retz with 15.

Dotseth also praised the play of sophomores Jack Phillips and Simon Evenson. “They stepped in and gave us great minutes on the floor when given the opportunity. Also Freshman Nick Olson and Braden Roemhild continue to give great hustle and look more comfortable on the varsity floor every night. As a coach, I just keep pushing for these underclassmen who get to see the floor to continue to get more aggressive offensively to help balance out our scoring.”

Boyceville (53)

FG-FT-F-TP: Retz 4-6-0-15, Evenson 1-0-0-3, Sempf 6-3-3-17, Olson 3-0-4-7, Phillips 1-0-5-3, Larson 2-2-2-6, Hollister 1-0-4-2. Total 18-11-17-53.

Colfax (80)

FG-FT-F-TP: Knudsen 0-0-4-0, Hydukovich 1-2-3-4, Entzminger 1-0-0-3, Scharlau 0-1-0-1, Erickson 3-2-0-9, Albright 1-0-0-2, Hoffman 6-1-3-14, Lenz 3-1-3-7, Heidorn 4-0-1-9, Rebak 1-0-1-2, Gibson 10-6-1-26, Irwin 1-0-1-3, Jensen -0-0-0-0, Cuauehan 0-0-1-0. Total 31-13-17-80.

Boyceville…….…….………24 29 – 53

Colfax…..…….…….…….…45 35 – 80

3-point goals: Boyceville: Retz, Evenson, Sempf 2, Olson, Phillips. Colfax: Entzminger, Erickson, Hoffman, Heidron, Irwin.

Amery

On Tuesday, January 26, the Bulldogs traveled to Amery for a non-conference game where they took on the division two Warriors on their home court. The Warriors are currently 2-10 in the middle border conference.

“This was a tough game for us to swallow, we knew it could be competitive if we came in and played great, unfortunately, that didn’t happen and the outcome was not close,” remarked Dotseth of his team’s 41-66 defeat.

Dotseth gave credit to the Warriors for basically shutting down their top two scorers – Retz and Sempf.

“It is really a sign of respect to Connor Sempf and Walker Retz when a team game plans to stop two individuals,” stated Dotseth. “They (Amery) accomplished that as they ran a triangle and two against those two guys defensively and everyone else offensively just wasn’t confident enough or aggressive enough to shoot the basketball.”

As a result the Warriors held Retz and Sempf to just four points each.

The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 32-21 in the first half and 34-20 in the second.

“Overall, it was a very physical ball game and although we didn’t convert or finish at the rim often, I give the boys credit we got to the foul line 27 times and made 21 of those attempts which kept us in the basketball game. I hope to see us come out of this shooting slump at some point before the end of the year and prove to ourselves we are capable of playing with and beating teams,” finished Dotseth.

Nick Olson was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with nine points followed by Jack Philips with seven.

Boyceville (41)

FG-FT-F-TP: Retz 0-4-2-4, Wold 1-0-1-3, Evenson 1-0-2-3, Sempf 1-2-2-4, Olson 2-4-1-9, Phillips 1-4-3-7, Roemhild 0-2-3-2, Larson 1-4-1-6, Bowell 0-1-0-1, Hollister 1-0-1-2. Total 8-21-16-41.

Amery (66)

FG-FT-F-TP: Julson 1-0-4-2, Golden 1-3-3-5, White 3-1-3-7, Flanum 4-0-2-9, Lindquist 0-0-1-0, Silves 1-1-0-3, Gouker 4-0-3-8, Oft 6-0-4-15, Luchtenburg 4-2-5-11, Kurshinski 3-0-2-6. Total 27-7-27-66.

Boyceville………….…….…21 20 – 41

Amery…..…….…….…….…32 34 – 66

3-point goals: Boyceville: Wold, Evenson, Olson, Phillips. Amery: Flanum, Oft 3, Luchtenburg.