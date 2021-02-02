Arvey wins 2021 GCSD Annual Spelling Bee

Please enter your login information to view this article.

The Glenwood City School District Annual Spelling Bee was held earlier this month for grades 3-8. Grade winners that competed for champion are as follows:

• 8th Grade: Elsja Meijer, Sophia Steger

• 7th Grade: Lydia Bennett, Garrett Gross

• 6th Grade: Preston Arvey, Kerah Olson

• 5th Grade: Bella Fogerty, Drew Gretzlock

• 4th Grade: Addyson Lee, Blake Wink

• 3rd Grade: Asher Hoffman, Santiago Munoz

Preston Arvey is our overall 2021 School Spelling Bee Champion and Addyson Lee is our runner up! The winning spelling word was “inwardly”. Preston will represent Glenwood City School District at the CESA #11 Regional Spelling Bee on February 19th.