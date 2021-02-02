All-terrain wheelchairs and sit skis open the outdoors for Wisconsinites with disabilities

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Winter in Wisconsin is a difficult time for many people with disabilities. Snow not only makes it hard to enjoy the outdoors, but also to complete simple tasks outside of the home. The DNR strives to open the outdoors for all through adaptive equipment rentals.

The DNR’s cross-country sit skis allow people with mobility impairments to get out into the peace and solitude of winter. The sit skis are available for free use at six locations with flat, groomed trails that allow for easier maneuverability.

Outdoor all-terrain wheelchairs (OWCs) are another great option for people with mobility issues to use year-round. OWCs are designed with safety in mind and can easily take on snow, mud and other obstacles that could otherwise pose a threat during the harsh winter months. Wisconsinites can rent OWCs free-of-charge from Access Ability Wisconsin.