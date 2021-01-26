Bulldog girls beaten handily by Colfax, Baldwin-Woodville

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

With injuries and low numbers the Lady Bulldogs have had a hard time winning many games this season. This past week was no exception as they went 0 and 3 for the week with games against Colfax, Baldwin-Woodville and Glenwood City (see related article).

The Bulldogs, who are currently 0-8 in conference and 2-10 overall, have three games again this week. They played Mondovi at home on Tuesday, January 26, host Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday, January 28, in a game that was rescheduled from January 15th, and they play in Durand on Friday, January 29.

Next week, Boyceville will close out the regular season with another three contests. The Bulldogs will host conference-contender Elk Mound on Monday, February 1, travel to Mondovi the next evening, Tuesday, February 2 before returning to the Dog House to welcome Spring Valley on Thursday, February 4 for the regular-season finale. The WIAA regionals begin on February 9.

Colfax

On Monday, January 18, the Bulldogs traveled to Colfax to take on the Vikings who are on top of the Dunn-St. Croix conference. Although they played hard, the Lady Dawgs were no match for the Vikings as they lost 41-73. In fact, the Vikings scored almost as many points in the first half as did the Bulldogs for the whole game. The score at the close of the first half was Bulldogs 21, Vikings 40.

Bulldogs’ head coach Jay Lagerstrom thought they handled the Viking’s press well but they weren’t getting good looks to put up many points. Defensively, the Lady Dawgs struggled to shut down the Viking’s outside game.

“Tip the hat to them they shot extremely well and it came from several different shooters so we couldn’t really focus on anybody individually,” said Lagerstrom. In all, the Vikings hit 13 shots from outside the arc compared to just four from the Bulldogs.

In the second half the Vikings outscored the Dawgs 33-20.

Lagerstrom praised the play of Kady Grambow and Rachael Montgomery.

“Kady played a nice game on both ends of the court and sophomore Rachael Montgomery stepped up and played like I knew she has the ability to do with a double/double 10 points and 11 rebounds,” noted Lagerstrom.

Grambow led the Dawgs with 14 points.

“A lot of games left in a short time and we just need to keep improving, and one of these will go our way,” concluded Lagerstrom.

Boyceville (41)

FG-FT-F-TP: Olson 0-0-2-0, Lagerstrom 1-2-1-5, Montgomery 5-0-2-10, Hanestad 1-1-1-3, Kersten 0-0-0-0, Reismer 0-0-1-0, Grambow 5-1-2-14, Harnisch 1-0-2-2, Dunn 0-7-3-7, Stoveren 0-0-0-0. Total 13-11-14-41.

Colfax (73)

FG-FT-F-TP: Irwin 5-0-2-12, Olson 2-1-2-7, Bradford 2-0-0-6, Harmon 3-0-0-9, Barstad 3-1-1-8, Noll 0-0-3-0, Burcham 3-0-0-6, Best 0-2-0-2, Paulus 0-2-1-2, Shipman 6-2-2-17, Parker 0-2-1-2, Hydukovich 1-0-0-2, Rihn 0-0-1-0. Total 15-10-13-73.

Boyceville………………………….21 20 – 41

Colfax.…………………………….40 33 – 73

3-point goals: Boyceville: Lagerstom, Grambow 3. Colfax: Irwin 2, Olson 2, Bradford 2, Harmon 3, Barstad, Shipman 3.

Baldwin-Woodville

On Tuesday, January 19th the Bulldogs hosted the division two Blackhawks from Baldwin-Woodville. The Blackhawks are sitting in the middle of the Middle Border conference.

Going against a bigger school is always tough and although the Lady Bulldogs gave it their all it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Blackhawks 29-56. Baldwin-Woodville was able to outscore Boyceville in both halves – 26-14 in the first and 30-15 in the second.

Rachel Montgomery led the Bulldogs with seven points, Faith Harnisch tallied six, Mya Lagerstrom finished with five and Kady Grambow and Hannah Dunn each had four.

Boyceville (29)

FG-FT-F-TP: Olson 0-1-0-1, Lagerstrom 2-0-2-5, Montgomery 1-5-1-7, Hanestad 0-0-1-0, Grambow 2-0-2-4, Boesl 1-0-0-2, Harnisch 1-4-0-6, Dunn 1-1-1-4. Total 8-11-7-29.

Baldwin-Woodville (56)

FG-FT-F-TP: Klatt 7-0-2-19, Roemhild 1-0-1-3, Groskreutz 4-0-2-10, Manicken 1-0-3-3, Livingston 0-0-1-0, Nygaard 0-0-1-0, Jordt 5-2-1-12, Jensen 4-1-3-9. Total 22-3-14-56.

Boyceville…………………………14 15 – 29

Baldwin-Woodville…..………….26 30 – 56

3-point goals: Boyceville: Lagerstrom, Dunn. Baldwin-Woodville: Klatt 5, Roemhild, Groskreutz 2, Manicken.