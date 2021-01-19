Raptor wrestlers win two at Durand quad; Brison Tuschl goes unbeaten

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

DURAND — In just their second competition of the 2020-21 season, the Bloomer-Colfax wrestlers found both team and individual success last Thursday in Durand.

The Raptors scored a win over fellow Heart O’ North member Ladysmith and split with a pair of Dunn-St. Croix squads, beating host Durand before falling to state-ranked Boyceville in the January 14 quadrangular meet.

Bloomer-Colfax finished 2-1 in the meet that went on despite a winter storm, besting Ladysmith 42-33 and Durand 48-36. The Raptors lone defeat came at the hands of perennial power Boyceville, an honorable mention in the state’s Division 3 coaches poll, by a score of 51-30.

Much of the team’s success last Thursday was predicated on the successes of its individual grapplers of which nine finished with winning marks including a quartet of Colfax competitors.

Sophomore Brison Tuschl led the way for the Raptors and the Colfax contingent as he finished 3-0 at 113 pounds, the only Bloomer-Colfax wrestler to go unbeaten in the meet. Freshmen Ayden Anderson (106) and Kaedyn Peterson (182), and senior Julio Hernandez (126) all finished the evening with 2-1 records as did Bloomer wrestlers Isaac LaGesse, Alex Poirier, Ethan Rubenzer, Tytain Clements, and Bowen Rothbauer.

“It was good to see the guys wrestle hard; all in all it was a good showing,” said Bloomer-Colfax assistant coach David Blanchard.

Blanchard’s son Luke, the team’s 132 pounder, did not compete in Durand due to an injury suffered the week prior during a practice.

Tuschl pinned Ladysmith’s Marc Zeches and Durand’s Michael Strasser for two of his wins while his other victory came via a forfeit in the Boyceville dual.

Julio Hernandez came oh so close to finishing perfect in the meet as well. The senior lost a heartbreaking one-point decision, 11-10, to Clayton Roscoe of Ladysmith in the first round of competition but rebounded to register first-period pins over his Durand and Boyceville opponents.

Freshmen Ayden Anderson and Kaedyn Peterson won both their matches due to forfeits.

Coach Blanchard noted that Anderson is 20 pounds lighter than his competition at 106 pounds and that the Durand meet was Peterson’s very first varsity action of his high school career.

In one of the better matches of the quad, then second-ranked Bowen Rotherbauer, who normally wrestles at 160 pounds, was upended by Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen, 8-5, in a match at 170 pounds. Dormanen is ranked eighth in the Division 3, 160-pound field.

Although it will be just their third match, the Raptors will conclude the regular season this Friday, January 22 when it travels to Barron High School for the Heart O’ North conference crossover matches between teams from the North and South conferences. Wrestling is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. Bloomer-Colfax will open round one against Superior followed by duals with host Barron and finally Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm.

The Raptors will begin the WIAA tournament series on Saturday, January 30 with Regional competition at Altoona.

The WIAA has made changes to this year’s tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no team sectional (the team with the most points in the individual sectional will advance to team state) and only the top two sectional finishers in each weight class will advance to the one-day, Division 2 state individual tournament to be held Saturday, February 13 at Adams-Friendship High School, who will also host the D2 team state meet.

Bloomer-Colfax 42, Ladysmith 33

285-Wade Stanger (L) received a forfeit; 106-Ayden Anderson (B-C) received a forfeit; 113-Brison Tuschl (B-C) pinned Marc Zeches (L), 4:44; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Clatyon Roscoe (L) dec. Julio Hernandez (B-C), 11-10; 132-Derek Vollendorf (L) pinned Isaac LaGesse (B-C), 3:20; 138-Alex Poirier (B-C) pinned Zach Kostka (L), :54; 145-Riley Anderson (L) received a forfeit; 152-Ethan Rubenzer (B-C) pinned Logan Poradish (L), 3:47; 160-Bowen Rothbauer (B-C) recevied a forfeit; 170-Matthew Roach (L) pinned Tytain Clements (B-C), 1:39; 182-Kaedyn Peterson (B-C) received a forfeit; 195-Kendra Hamman (B-C) recevied a forfeit; 220-Nic Bratina (L) received a forfeit.

Bloomer-Colfax 48, Durand 36

106-Ayden Anderson (B-C) received a forfeit; 113-Brison Tuschl (B-C) pinned Michael Strasser (D), 1:02; 120-Lance Lange (D) received a forfeit; 126-Julio Hernandez (B-C) pinned Lucas Traun (D), :57; 132-Isaac LaGesse (B-C) pinned Lexus Carmody (D), :37; 138-Dawson Hartung (D) pinned Alex Poirier (B-C), 3:59; 145-Roy Cooper (D) received a forfeit; 152-Ethan Rubenzer (B-C) pinned Brett Baker (D), 1:47; 160-Tytain Clements (B-C) recevied a forfeit; 170-Bowen Rothbauer (B-C) pinned Ethan Weiss (D), 1:40; 182-Kaedyn Peterson (B-C) received a forfeit; 195-Connor Voth (D) pinned Kendra Hamman (B-C), :40; 220-Fedie (D) received a forfeit; 285-Ethan Brunner (D) received a forfeit.

Boyceville 51, Bloomer-Colfax 30

113-Brison Tuschl (B-C) received a forfeit; 120-Brice Evenson (B) received a forfeit; 126-Julio Hernandez (B-C) pinned Emma Gruenhagen (B), 1:35; 132-Isaac LaGesse (B-C) received a forfeit; 138-Alex Poirier (B-C) received a forfeit; 145-Nathan Stuart (B) received a forfeit; 152-Ira Bialzik (B) pinned Ethan Rubenzer (B-C), :59; 160-Tytain Clements (B-C) pinned Peyton Ponath (B), :48; 170-Tyler Dormanen (B) dec. Bowen Rothbauer (B-C), 8-5; 182-Kyle Lipke (B) pinned Kaedyn Peterson (B-C), 1:29; 195-Trett Joles (B) received a forfeit; 220-John Klefstad (B) received a forfeit; 285-Keegan Plemon (B) received a forfeit; 106-Noah Evenson (B) pinned Ayden Anderson (B-C), 3:34.