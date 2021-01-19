Family Photo Album: Kills brush wolf with mop handle

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Story from the December 30, 1915 edition of the Glenwood City Tribune

Plucky 17-year-old New Haven girl comes to Rescue of faithful family dog in exciting battle.

On December 5, 1915, a wolf which was evidently one of a pack which wandered into the Connorsville area from the farther north country and entered the farm yard of L. G. Henderson in the Township of New Haven. The faithful Shepard dog of the family, Teddy, by name, at once proceeded to attack the intruder.

Mr. Henderson, being ill with the gripe at time, but having to go to the barn to find needed attachments for a vehicle, he sallied forth just in time to see the dog and the wolf engaged in a fierce running fight just west of the house and near a patch of woods.

His daughter, Mabel, aged 17 years, hearing the noise of combat, quickly taking in the situation seized a convenient mop handle and ran to help the dog. Mr. Henderson tried to assist but was too ill to help much.

The fight had gone over a half-mile and the dog bleeding from bites, when Mabel reached the belligerents, and with commendable coolness, and pluck, struck the wolf on the head with the mop handle and killed it.

The dog, though badly bitten, was not fatally injured, and is now himself again. The wolf was of medium size, too large for a coyote and those best posted in the lore of the forest, who examined his carcass, pronounced it a brush wolf.

Miss Henderson has come in for many compliments for her courage and skill in dispatching the savage beast. What lends credibility to the theory that the wolf was one of a pack, which strayed down from more northerly haunts, is the fact that a day or two later, two other wolves were seen by the Brook boys near their farm a couple of miles to the north.

Taken in connection with the further fact that for several years past, not a solitary wolf has been in the Bolen country, indicating that the pack had come from a distance.

In addition to receiving the twenty-dollar bounty, Mabel did receive letters from people of nearly every state and one from Cuba. Also a very nice letter from former President Theodore Roosevelt was received. In which he cited her for the display of courage as well as the dog.