Colfax Dance Team participates in season’s first competition

by Coach Vicki Seston

The Colfax Varsity Dance Team competed in their first competition of the season on Saturday, January 16th in the River Falls WILDCATS Dance Invitational. The dance competition season was pushed back due to gathering restrictions. As a team we are so excited to be able to compete even if the competition looked a little different. Instead of being at the event all day and watching and interacting with all the teams in person, we came together as a team and watched the competition on a live stream throughout the morning. Upon arriving at the competition, each team was given a block to perform their routines. The Colfax dancers performed 5 routines in a 45 minute block of time which included costume changes.

This competition was an open non-divisional competition. This means that Colfax, a division 5 Pom team and division 3 open (Jazz) team, competed against all teams including division 1 Pom/Jazz teams. That being said, the Colfax Dance team placed 7th in the Pom category including all divisions with Hudson Dance, a D1 team, taking 1st place. Among just the D5 teams competing, Colfax came in 2nd in the Pom category. The Colfax team then placed 4th in the Jazz category including all divisions with Ellsworth Dance, a D2 team, taking 1st place. Considering just the D3 teams competing, Colfax came in 2nd by half a point. Comments from the judges about both routines were, “creative choreography and visuals” and “surprising scarf prop with nice stylistic changes throughout jazz routine”. This was a great start to their competition season. The team will continue to work on suggestions the judges made on score sheets to improve both routines for their next competitions in March.

The Colfax team also had 2 dancers choreograph and perform solos at this competition. This category was split into large and small school divisions due to the large number of soloists competing in all schools. Katie Riley came in 7th in the small school solo category and Jaida Riley medaled in 2nd place in the small school solo category. Both ladies did an excellent job. Also, the team had 2 dancers, Brynn Bergeson and Brooklyn Stehling, compete with a duet. This ensemble category included all schools large and small. They took 5th place among all schools competing with ensembles. Among just the D3 schools, these 2 ladies placed 1st.

Overall it was a great first competition. As a coach, I am very proud of all their efforts and how hard they worked to prepare for this event. It was not easy to compete all routines in 45 minutes. It gave the dancers very little time to catch their breath and mentally prepare to put the next routine on the floor. They did just that and showed their strength as dancers and how mentally tough they can be.