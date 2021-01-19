Boyceville boys record two more losses, remain winless

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

Sports Correspondent

Although the Boyceville boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play three games this past week they only got two games in.

On Monday, January 11th they lost to Elmwood/Plum City by a score of 50-65. Then on Tuesday they fell to Augusta 44-51. On Thursday the 14th, they were supposed host Frederic but this game was postponed to this past Monday, January 18th due to the snowstorm.

If all goes as planned, the Bulldogs will have another busy week of basketball. They will have played Frederic on Monday, January 18th, Elk Mound on the 19th and will play Elmwood/Plum City again on Friday, January 22nd at home. Boyceville, who is without a win this season (0-9), will begin next week’s schedule by hosting Colfax on Monday, January 25 followed by a non-conference contest in Amery the following evening, Tuesday, January 26.

Elmwood/Plum City

Last Monday, the Bulldogs took on the Wolves in a battle of two halves.

According to head coach Colby Dotseth, the Bulldogs struggled to put points on the board in the first half. They had several turnovers early in the half which put them in a hole. By the end of the half, they had put 15 points on the score board compared to the Wolves who scored 37.

The second half favored the Bulldogs when they outscored the Wolves 35-28, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Wolves’ lead.

Although they lost, Dotseth remarked, “The boys never quit and kept battling and I was really proud of their effort in the second half. We were down by 32 at one point in the second half and managed to cut the lead down to twelve. So as a group just to build that confidence that we can play with teams in the conference was huge for us.”

Connor Sempf and Walker Retz both had career high nights in terms of points. After only scoring six points in the first half, Sempf ended the night with twenty-one points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. Retz scored 16 points for the game and grabbed eight rebounds. Dotseth noted that they both played aggressively on offense and took open shots and did a nice job getting to the free throw line.

Jack Phillips matched a career high with seven points and Dotseth said that he looked even more comfortable out on the court. “I liked the effort he continues to give night in and night out.”

Mason Bowell is another player that Dotseth pointed out, stating that he was a key role player as he got his first career start on Varsity. Nick Olson came off the bench and got a lot of minutes and really gave great effort on both ends of the floor for the team.

Dotseth concluded his comments about the game noting, “We were able to limit ourselves to sixteen turnovers which there is room for improvement there but we also gave ourselves a chance to compete because of it and that has been a goal all year for us.”

Boyceville (50)

FG-FT-F-TP: Retz 5-4-2-16, Sempf 8-3—4-21, Olson 0-2-2-2, Phillips 2-3-5-7, Roemhild 0-0-2-0, Larson 0-0-2-0, Bowell 2-0-3-4. Total 17-12-20-50.

Elmwood/Plum City (65)

FG-FT-F-TP: Hartung 1-0-2-3, Whipple 4-3-2-13, Bartz 2-4-3-8, Pelzel 0-4-0-4, Gilles 5-2-1-12, Ganslucker 1-0-2-3, Webb 7-1-3-16, Bauer 2-2-3-6, Solfest 0-0-2-0. Total 22-16-19-65.

Boyceville……….….….….….…..15 35 – 50

Elmwood/Plum City….….….…..37 28 – 65

3-point goals: Boyceville: Retz 2, Sempf 2. Elmwood/Plum City: Hartung, Whipple 2, Ganslucker, Webb.

Augusta

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs traveled to Augusta to take on the Beavers.

It was another disappointing loss for the Bulldogs, as they were close but couldn’t come up with the win, as they lost by just seven points, 44-51.

According to head coach Dotseth, the Bulldogs started the game really aggressive and were attacking the rim. They were even able to get to the bonus shots early in the half.

Then the Beavers switched to a zone defense and the Bulldogs didn’t adjust well and struggled with their offense.

“We also struggled with turnovers early on which dug us into a hole, as we settled for jump shots and quit having our aggressive offensive mentality,” remarked Dotseth.

Throughout the game, the Bulldogs let the Beavers stay in the game with too many offensive rebounds and second-chance points. The Dawgs again struggled with turnovers due to the Beavers’ pressure on defense.

With less than two minutes on the clock, the Bulldogs had narrowed the Beavers’ lead to five and were looking to come within one basket, but the fates had other plans and the game ended with the Bulldogs down by seven.

On a positive note, the Bulldogs shot 84 percent from the charity line, sinking 22 of 26 buckets.

Dotseth praised the play of Walker Retz stating, “I thought he had his best game of his career as he was aggressive offensively and really got after the rebounds on both ends which kept us in the game.”

Retz pulled down 22 rebounds. He also had four steals.

Braden Roemhild is another player that Dotseth is seeing good things from, “He is really been playing well in the one half he has been given to play.”

“We are starting to compete for a full 36 minutes in these games and so hopefully we can start to finish these basketball games and get a few W’s as we are right there with almost closing games,” concluded Dotseth.

Boyceville (44)

FG-FT-F-TP: Retz 5-3-1-14, Wold 2-0-1-5, Sempf 2-7-4-11, Olson 0-5-5-5, Phillips 0-7-4-7, Roehild 0-0-2-0, Larson 1-0-2-2, Bowell 0-0-1-0, Kaiser 0-0-1-0, Hollister 0-0-2-0. Total 10-22-23-44.

Augusta (51)

FG-FT-F-TP: Johnson 1-0-3-3, Kirchoff 1-2-2-4, Jacobs 3-3-4-9, King 6-3-4-16, Robinson 4-0-2-9, Anderson 2-1-2-7, Brixen 1-1-2-3. Total 18-10-19-51.

Boyceville…….….….….….….….18 26 – 44

Augusta….….….….….….….….…21 30 – 51

3-point goals: Boyceville: Retz, Wold. Augusta: Johnson, King, Robinson, Anderson 2.