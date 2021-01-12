GC topples Spring Valley and Somerset, falls to New Richmond in wrestling quad

Please enter your login information to view this article.

SOMERSET — In just a single evening, Glenwood City wrestled as many duals as it had in all of December.

Over the recent holiday break, the WIAA adjusted its COVID-19 policy to allow teams to wrestle in multi-school meets beginning this month and many schools, including Glenwood City, quickly reworked their schedules to take advantage of the opportunity for additional competitions.

Traveling to Somerset last Thursday, January 7, the Hilltopper wrestlers partook in a quadrangular meet that featured teams from the Dunn-St. Croix and Middle Border Conferences and came away with a pair of victories in three duals including its first win over D-SC foe Spring Valley/Elmwood in four seasons.

Glenwood City had bookend victories in the quad, beating the Cardinals 48-33 to open the meet and a convincing 60-21 triumph against the host Spartans in the finale. In between those duals, the Hilltoppers were doubled up, 54-27, by the Tigers from New Richmond.

Going 2-1 on the evening, Glenwood City was able to even its overall season mark at 3-3 and improve to 2-1 in the conference standings with the Spring Valley/Elmwood win.

“I was very happy with the way our kids came out to compete,” stated Glenwood City head coach Shane Strong.

“You can see our kids have improved greatly since the start of the year. They work hard and they support one another as a team. We have work to do, but I’m pleased with our progress,” he added.

With just 12 wrestlers competing last Thursday, four Toppers went unbeaten while five others finished with a pair of victories.

Senior Andy Grant (120) along with sophomores Ian Radintz (113), James Knight (126) and Gabe Knops (138 and 145) registered unblemished 3-0 marks in Somerset. Grant, Radintz and Knops also had a pair of pins each among their trio of wins.

Coach Strong had high praise for Radintz, who is second in the most recent Division 3, 106 pound state poll, started off the meet with a pin of the sixth-ranked 113-pounder Kaleb Casey, a Spring Valley/Elmwood junior.

“Ian Radintz kicked things off with a pin of a state ranked wrestler that beat him last year,” stated Strong. “He is the leader of our team both with his work ethic and how he performs in tough matches.”

He also gave kudos to Brigham and McNamara for scoring extra team points via falls.

“We were able to get pins from Aaron and Trent in our upper weights, which was big for us,” he added.

Tallying 2-1 records for the Toppers that evening were Savanna Millermon (106), Peyton Rassbach (138 and 145), Thomas Moede (160), Aaron Brigham (195 and 220), and Trenton McNamara (285). The wins by Moede, Brigham and McNamara came via pin falls.

Rounding out the GC squad’s individual results were sophomore Noah Brite, who finished 1-2 at 170 pounds, and freshmen Jonas Draxler and Will Standaert, who both finished 0-3 while wrestling at 132 and 152 pounds respectively.

The Hilltoppers will head north this Thursday, January 14 for a triangular meet at Frederic High School against host Luck-Frederic-Grantsburg and Unity. Action is set to start at 7 p.m.

Beat Spring Valley/Elmwood

For just the second time in 11 years, Glenwood City prevailed in a dual against perennial conference power Spring Valley/Elmwood.

After surrendering a pin in the opening match at 106 pounds to the Cardinals, the Hilltoppers won three straight via pin, highlighted by Radintz’ 113-pound pin-fall victory over fellow state-ranked opponent Kaleb Casey, to take a lead they would never relinquish en route to a 48-33 win.

Glenwood City also got pins from Andy Grant (120), James Knight (126), Thomas Moede (160), Aaron Brigham (195), and Trenton McNamara (285) to finish with a team tally of six falls.

Gabe Knops (138) and Peyton Rassbach (145) also earned forfeits for the Toppers.

Glenwood City last victory, a 46-24 triumph, over Spring Valley/Elmwood came in January 2018. Prior to that, the Hilltoppers hadn’t beaten the Cardinals since the 2009-2010 season when Glenwood City claimed its last conference championship.

Glenwood City 48, Spring Valley/Elmwood 33

106-Haeli Casey (SVE) pinned Savanna Millermon (GC), 3:06; 113-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Kaleb Casey (SVE), 3:52; 120-Andy Grant (GC) pinned Aiden O`Meara (SVE), 3:14; 126-James Knight (GC) pinned Tylor LaCroix (SVE), 5:41; 132-Tristan Neisinger (SVE) dec. Jonas Draxler (GC), 4-2; 138-Gabe Knops (GC) received a forfeit; 145-Peyton Rassbach (GC) received a forfeit; 152-Max Schmitt (SVE) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 0:23; 160-Thomas Moede (GC) pinned Joel Anderson (SVE), 0:33; 170-Brayden Wolf (SVE) pinned Noah Brite (GC), 2:30; 182-Doug Robertson (SVE) received a forfeit; 195-Aaron Brigham (GLCI) pinned Tyler Zurn (SVE), 1:53; 220-Paul Schwebach (SVE) received a forfeit; 285-Trenton McNamara (GC) pinned Trace Anderson (SVE), 1:30.

Tamed by Tigers

Glenwood City won the dual’s first three matches but the New Richmond Tigers pawed wins in nine of the next ten bouts – seven by pin falls – including seven straight to come up with the 54-27 win in the middle round of the Somerset quad last Thursday.

Ian Radintz opened the dual with a 113-pound victory by first-period fall, Andy Grant followed with an 8-1 decision over the Tigers’ Carter Cacka at 120 and James Knight took a forfeit win at 126 that gave Glenwood City an 18-0 early advantage.

New Richmond, however, erased that lead quickly with a string of victories in the middle and upper weights to put the competition out of reach.

Gabe Knops had one of GC’s five wins with a 3:16 pin at 145 pounds and Savanna Millermon capped the dual with a forfeit win at 106 pounds for the Toppers.

New Richmond 54, Glenwood City 27

113-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Elijah Gefeke (NR), 1:26; 120-Andy Grant (GC) dec. Carter Cacka (NR), 8-1; 126-James Knight (GC) received a forfeit; 132-Tyler Harris (NR) pinned Jonas Draxler (GC), 3:35; 138-Bode Gabriel (NR) pinned Peyton Rassbach (GC), 5:31; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Kyle Germain (NR), 3:16; 152-Tyler Dennis (NR) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 1:15; 160-Chase Feiner (NR) pinned Thomas Moede (GC), 5:05; 170-Sam LaPean (NR) pinned Noah Brite (GC), 1:55; 182-Gavin Bird (NR) received a forfeit; 195-Parker Stephens (NR) pinned Aaron Brigham (GC), 4:15; 220-Noah Rud (NR) received a forfeit; 285-Adam Stener (NR) pinned Trenton McNamara (GC), 1:50; 106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received a forfeit.

Spear Spartans

Glenwood City used six pins and four forfeits to spear the host Spartans of Somerset, 60-12, in the final dual of the evening.

Pins fall victories went to the Toppers’ Andy Grant (126), Gabe Knops (145), Thomas Moede (160), Noah Brite (170), Aaron Brigham (220), and Trenton McNamara (285).

James Knight (120), Peyton Rassbach (138), Savanna Millermon (106) and Ian Radintz (113) were each awarded forfeits at their respective weight classes.

Glenwood City 60, Somerset 21

120-James Knight (GC) received a forfeit; 126-Andy Grant (GC) pinned Connor Grahovac (S), 1:49; 132-Landon Wilson (S) dec. Jonas Draxler (GC), 6-0; 138-Peyton Rassbach (GC) received a forfeit; 145-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Robert Churchich (S), 1:32; 152-Zach Maitrejean (S) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 0:55; 160-Thomas Moede (GC) pinned Alex Lange (S), 0:39; 170-Noah Brite (GC) pinned Austin Mitchell (S), 1:03; 182-Tristan Lewis (S) received a forfeit; 195: Landon Anez (S) received a forfeit; 220-Aaron Brigham (GC) pinned Anthony Carrico (S), 4:33; 285-Trenton McNamara (GC) pinned Grant Manske (S), 0:19; 106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received a forfeit; 113-Ian Radintz (GC) received a forfeit.