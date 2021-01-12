Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers finally open season

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BALDWIN — Just a month later than originally anticipated, thanks to COVID-19, the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team finally got its season underway last Thursday with a quadrangular hosted by Baldwin-Woodville High School.

As a team, Bloomer/Colfax finished the January 7th event 1-2 against competition from the Middle Border and its own Heart O’ North Conferences. The Raptors, who surrendered forfeits at 120, 145, 170, 182, 220, and 285 pounds, split their duals against the Middle Border teams, besting Prescott 34-15 and falling 61-15 to the host Blackhawks of Baldwin-Woodville, and lost 66-24 to fellow HON member and state-ranked (#9) St. Croix Falls.

As for the Colfax contingent of the team, they fared quite well in their 2020-21 season debuts. Senior Julio Hernandez (126 pounds) and junior Luke Blanchard (132) each won two of their three matches, sophomore Brison Tuschl went 2 for 4 at 113 with a forfeit and an exhibition match win and freshman Ayden Anderson finished 0-for-2 in his first pair of varsity matches.

“Boys looked sluggish for their opener of the season and with the first weight cut you could see it affected their stamina late in matches and in the third dual,” said David Blanchard, one of the Raptors’ assistant coaches and father of Luke. “They all worked hard, now know what to work on and are excited to finally get back on the mat. Next competition is this Thursday at Durand.”

Blanchard, who is currently receiving honorable mention status at 132 pounds in the Wiwrestling.com’s online coaches poll, pinned Prescott’s Alex Iberg and won a 4-1 decision over Austin Schmidt of Baldwin-Woodville before losing his St. Croix Falls’ match.

Hernandez also picked up a pair of wins in his first action of the season, earning a forfeit in the Prescott dual, falling by pin to Tyler Fink of B-W and rebounding to get a win in the St. Croix Falls’ dual at 132 pounds.

In his four matches, Tuschl secure two wins on a forfeit and an exhibition victory (which did not count toward the team score) against the Saints.

Ayden Anderson came up short in both of his matches.

As Coach Blanchard mentioned previously, the Raptors will be participating in Durand this Thursday, January 14. It is another quad meet and will also include host Durand, Boyceville, and Ladysmith.

Below are the outcomes, by weight, for the Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville duals. Unfortunately, there were no individual match scores for the St. Croix Falls dual posted on Trackwrestling.

Bloomer/Colfax

34,

Prescott

15

285-Double Forfeit; 106-Benny Olson (P) tech falled Ayden Anderson (B/C), 23-8 (2:00); 113-Brison Tuschl (B/C) received a forfeit; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Julio Hernandez (B/C) received a forfeit; 132-Luke Blanchard (B/C) pinned Alex Iberg (P), 4:51; 138-Alex Porier (B/C) pinned Lono Thomason (P), 5:05; 145-Nolan Thomley (P) received a forfeit; 152-Sam Murphy (P) majored Ethan Rubenzer (B/C), 14-5; 160-Bowen Rothbauer (B/C) majored Alex Holt (P), 14-5; 170-Double Forfeit; 182-Double Forfeit; 195: Kendra Hamman (B/C) received a forfeit; 220-Double Forfeit.

Baldwin-Woodville

61,

Bloomer/Colfax

15

106-Colton Hush (B-W) pinned Ayden Anderson (B/C), 1:10; 113-Cole Braasch (B-W) majored Brison Tuschl (B/C), 11-0; 120-Hunter Bonte (B-W) received a forfeit; 126-Tyler Fink (B-W) pinned Julio Hernandez (B/C), 2:16; 132-Luke Blanchard (B/C) dec. Austin Schmidt (B-W), 4-1; 138-Alex Porier (B/C) pinned Jayden Joa (B-W), 3:54; 145-Logan Gordon (B-W) received a forfeit; 152-Elliott Anderson (B-W) dec. Ethan Rubenzer (B/C), 4-2; 160-Bowen Rothbauer (B/C) received a forfeit; 170-Sam Crowley (B-W) received a forfeit; 182-Blaine Guthrie (B-W) received a forfeit; 195-Dylan Hanson (B-W) pinned Kendra Hamman (B/C), 3:10; 220-Max Ramberg (B-W) received a forfeit; 285-Moson Baribeau (B-W) received a forfeit.